  3. The 50 Best Houses of 2020 (So Far)

The 50 Best Houses of 2020 (So Far)



We've recently passed the halfway point of 2020, and to date, we've published hundreds of residential projects featuring distinct ways of living on ArchDaily. In a year marked by the worst health crisis that humanity has experienced in the last century, the Covid-19 pandemic, the house has gained new meanings and values, reiterating that no matter how diverse its program, a home's purpose is to shelter its inhabitants.

© Matej Hakár © Hiroyuki Oki © Carlina Teteris © Satoshi Takae + Shinkenchiku + 51

Context, topography, scale, materials, budget and user desires are a range of aspects (and challenges) that define the most varied architectural solutions. It is no surprise that residential works are the most popular project category on ArchDaily. In the list below you'll find the residences that gained the most interest, featuring the 50 most popular projects across the whole ArchDaily network during the first half of 2020.

CH House / ODDO architects

© Hoang Le photography
IH Residence / andramatin

© Mario Wibowo
Blind House / BOONDESIGN

© Wison Tungthunya & W Workspace Company Limited
Riverside House / Three Sixty Architecture

© Simon Devitt
Stairway House / nendo

© Daici Ano
On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

© Gankosha, Harunori Noda
Villa Mandra / K-Studio

© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Photography
Escobar House / Luciano Kruk

© Daniela Mac Adden
The Sanctuary House / Feldman Architecture

© Joe Fletcher
House BF / Paz Arquitectura

© Andrés Asturias
River House / Alexis Dornier

© KIE
CJ House / RUANGRONA

© KIE
Guha / RAW Architecture

© Eric Dinardi
Amagansett Modular House / MB Architecture

© Matthew Carbone
Kodikara House / Lalith Gunadasa Architects

© Dilanka Bandara
Bin & Bon House / H.a

© Quang Dam
Expandable House Part 02 / Urban Rural Systems

© Carlina Teteris
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

© Qingshan Wu
Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office

© Norihito Yamauchi
House For Simple Stay / Skupaj Arhitekti + mKutin arhitektura

© Miran Kambič
Residence WULF / CAS architecten

© Tim Van de Velde
Rehabilitation of a Single-Family Home in Miraflores / fuertespenedo arquitectos

© Héctor Santos-Díez
Small House 01 / 90odesign

© Cung Vit
MU50 House / Teke Architects Office

© Altkat Architectural Photography
Ha Long Villa / VTN Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
Extension of an Old Family House / Architekti B.K.P.Š

© Tomáš Manina
The Roof House / Looklen Architects

© Varp Studio
LR2 House / Montalba Architects

© Kevin Scott
House in Amagasaki / uemachi laboratory

© Kazushi Hirano
S-House / GALI Associates

© Link Studio
Shade House / Ayutt and Associates design

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Sierra Fría House / ESRAWE

© César Béjar
House in Tezukayama / Fujiwaramuro Architects

© Toshiyuki Yano
Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

© Rory Gardiner
House Akerdijk / Arjen Reas Architects

© Luc Buthker
Concrete House / Matt Gibson Architecture

© Derek Swalwell
House for a Ceramic Artist / ARHITEKTURA / OFFICE FOR URBANISM AND ARCHITECTURE

© Miran Kambič
2m26 Kyoto House / 2M26

© soukousha (Yuya Miki)
K.Krit Residence / Octane architect & design

© Rungkit Charoenwat
House V / Martin Skoček

© Matej Hakár
Eclipse house / I/O architects

© Assen Emilov
Monteblanco 26 House / Warm Architects

© César Béjar
North Bondi House / James Garvan Architecture

© Katherine Lu
Dolunay Villa / Foster + Partners

© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners
Ca l’Amo House / Marià Castelló Martínez

Cortesia de Marià Castelló Martínez
House in Salto de Pirapora / Vereda Arquitetos

© André Scarpa
Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

© Rory Gardiner
8.5 House / DOG

© Satoshi Takae + Shinkenchiku
Sleepless Residence / WARchitect

© Rungkit Charoenwat
Gafanha House / Filipe Pina

© João Morgado
