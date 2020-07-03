Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Vrtical Studio / Vrtical

Vrtical Studio / Vrtical

Vrtical Studio / Vrtical

Cortesía de Vrtical Cortesía de Vrtical Cortesía de Vrtical Cortesía de Vrtical + 22

Mexico City, Mexico
  Architects: Vrtical
  Area:  70
  Year:  2020
Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical

Text description provided by the architects. Remodelling of the study department of our office, in the C.U.P.A. (Centro Urbano Presidente Alemán), the first multifunctional housing building in Latin America, by Mario Pani.

Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical

The project consisted of recovering the constructive modulation of the building, rediscovering all the concrete slabs and columns, where we discovered the scars of the formwork of the wood staves marked in the concrete.

Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical

To our surprise, the module was so clear that we decided to make this scar an ordering theme of the rest of the elements. The stained, acid-bleached and carved flooring follows the same cut as the suspended slabs above. New electrical installations were installed, all running outside columns and aligned to the joints of the wood staves. Lastly, the space was articulated with various furniture elements, paste floors in a cold grey tone and wooden doors, which, in addition to making the uses of the space more flexible, accentuate the composition of lines in the space.

Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical

Small scale furniture was chosen because of the size of the space, so as not to cut off the view and light.

Cortesía de Vrtical
Cortesía de Vrtical

Project location

Address: Edificio E depto. 224, Av. Coyoacán 1435, Col del Valle Centro, 03100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Vrtical
Concrete

