Holmberg 3470 Building / Oscar Fuentes Arquitectos

+ 22

Housing, Residential • DPR, Argentina Architects: Oscar Fuentes Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandiarán

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Durlock Ascensores Company , BGH , CERBELU , Cerámica Alberdi , Company , DHL , Daiba , Domec , Grifería FV , Grundfos , Jarroc Construcciones , Marmoles Lincoln , Minuto , Sanitarios Banchero , Superblok , Sur ingeniería , Tienda de Luz , ferrum Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. A small-scale low-density complex, built on an 8.66 by 43.30-meter lot in the Villa Urquiza neighbourhood, northwest of the city of Buenos Aires. It consists of covered spaces in two bodies built of exposed concrete blocks and precast Cerbelu type slabs, distributed in four floors of multi-family homes on two levels with access to private terraces.

The basement hosts a hydraulic elevator machine room, electric meters and sanitary tanks. An area of expansions and circulation is built with a structure of independent metal profiles, which configures the limits of the facades of the front and the back part with balcony-terraces of electro-welded mesh and wooden decks. The terraces are deep and overlapping in order to achieve the greatest relationship with external light and with the pre-existing trees that generate large areas of shade in the neighbourhood that is mostly free of high-rise buildings.