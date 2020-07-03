Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Brazil
  5. Oito Building / Isay Weinfeld

Oito Building / Isay Weinfeld

Save this project
Oito Building / Isay Weinfeld

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Residential
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Isay Weinfeld
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  73065 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: panoramah!®, Hafele, BMC Construções Metálicas, Cecrisa, Cerâmica Atlas, Companhia de Iluminação, Deca, Di Mármore, Dorma, Ecopietra, Eleve, ICC, Jatobá, Kits Aero, Kyn (Linha Única Alcoa), La Fonte, Laboratório da Luz, Light Tech, Movarte, NGK , +3
  • Author: Isay Weinfeld
  • Design Team: Marcelo Alvarenga | Manoel Maia |Alan Chu | Sara Leitão |Katherina Ortner | Sebastian Murr |Eva Tsouni Danilo Zamboni | Flavia Oide |Danilo Hideki
  • Project Manager: Monica Cappa
  • Interior Design: Carolina Miranda
  • Interns: Daniel Arce | Marcelo Ribas
  • General Contractor: R. Yazbek
  • Aluminium Window System: Arqmate
  • Air Conditioning: Teknika Projetos e Consultoria Ltda.
  • Visual Communication Designer: Roberto Cipolla
  • Structural Engineering : Kurkdjian & Fruchtengarten Engenheiros Associados HR Projetos
  • Foundation Engineering : Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações S.S
  • Waterproofing Consulting : Proassp Assessoria e Projetos
  • Electrical, Plumbing And Telephone System Engineeering : Tesis
  • Landscape Design: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo | Instituto Cidade Jardim
  • Project Management: Addor & Associados
  • Beginning Of Project : June 2010
  • Beginning Of Building: May 2012
  • Plot Area: 1.556,50m²
  • Floors: 5 SUBSOLOS / TÉRREO / 7 PAVIMENTOS E COBERTURA
  • Amount Of Units: 8
  • 1º / 2º Basement Unit: 549,64 m²
  • 1º To 7º Floor Units: 421,31 m²
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Oito Building is set on a sloping plot in Vila Madalena, facing two streets, and with a 15-meter rise between both ends.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A small square sits across from the building, and further away a series of low-rise houses extends down the sloping contour to Pinheiros River.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Given the personality of the plot and the city’s building code, we chose to set the ground level of the building (its main access) on the higher end, erecting eight levels above it, and another five levels below.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The contour allowed the levels beneath the ground floor, albeit semi-buried, to always feature three façades open to the views.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section 2 e B
Section 2 e B
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the street, a marquee leads to the main lobby of the building that, set 20 meters above the lower end of the land, offers sweeping views of the surroundings. The building itself consists of a metal frame, made of a modulated orthogonal mesh. A central axis assembles the vertical circulation (staircases and lifts), leaving all surrounding space free. In the apartment units above street level, any of the three alternative layouts has the living and dining room facing West, overlooking the square, sleeping quarters to the East, to a quieter street (less traffic), and the service areas to the North, to the building’s side setback. In the basement duplex, the difference is that both social areas and bedrooms enjoy views to the square.

On all levels, a full perimeter balcony provides all rooms with a small out-of-doors expansion. Not only that; it also removes all enclosed areas from the façade, whether transparent (as the social areas) or solid (bedrooms and service rooms).

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Isay Weinfeld
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Brazil
Cite: "Oito Building / Isay Weinfeld" [Edifício Oito / Isay Weinfeld] 03 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942904/oito-building-isay-weinfeld/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream