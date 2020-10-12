Cafezal House / FGMF Arquitetos

+ 33

Houses • Brazil Architects: FGMF Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12400 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014

Photographs Photographs: Rafaela Netto

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Gavazzi Engenharia , Marcos Castilha Arquitetura de Iluminação , Refor Sondas , Serralheria Mutssarela

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a large sloped property covering nearly 6,000m2, our starting point for organizing this home was the topography, views and sunlight.

Implanted on the highest section of the property, the design approach is very synthetic – a type of large portico placed mostly on the ground floor covers an area of almost 700m2, while the home's components distributed underneath it sit amid internal gardens. The structure, made entirely of light metallic lattices, is hidden in the ceiling under synthetic wood paneling and fascia boards.

In addition to the main volume, the structure includes some leisure areas – leisure structure (with a barbecue grill, a sauna and changing rooms), a swimming pool, tennis and beach volleyball courts, and a large garden landscaped by Daniel Nunes that serves as a frame for the built elements, but that occasionally crosses the structures, becoming an element that is part of the spaces.