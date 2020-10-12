Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Cafezal House / FGMF Arquitetos

Cafezal House / FGMF Arquitetos

Save this project
Cafezal House / FGMF Arquitetos

© Rafaela Netto© Rafaela Netto© Rafaela Netto© Rafaela Netto+ 33

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafaela Netto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Gavazzi Engenharia, Marcos Castilha Arquitetura de Iluminação , Refor Sondas , Serralheria Mutssarela 
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a large sloped property covering nearly 6,000m2, our starting point for organizing this home was the topography, views and sunlight.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Implanted on the highest section of the property, the design approach is very synthetic – a type of large portico placed mostly on the ground floor covers an area of almost 700m2, while the home's components distributed underneath it sit amid internal gardens. The structure, made entirely of light metallic lattices, is hidden in the ceiling under synthetic wood paneling and fascia boards.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

In addition to the main volume, the structure includes some leisure areas – leisure structure (with a barbecue grill, a sauna and changing rooms), a swimming pool, tennis and beach volleyball courts, and a large garden landscaped by Daniel Nunes that serves as a frame for the built elements, but that occasionally crosses the structures, becoming an element that is part of the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FGMF Arquitetos
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Cafezal House / FGMF Arquitetos" [Casa Cafezal / FGMF Arquitetos] 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942886/cafezal-house-fgmf-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream