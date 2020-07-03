Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Airport
  4. Philippines
  5. Mactan Cebu International Airport T2 / Integrated Design Associates

Mactan Cebu International Airport T2 / Integrated Design Associates

Save this project
Mactan Cebu International Airport T2 / Integrated Design Associates

© John Nye © John Nye © John Nye © John Nye + 32

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Airport
Cebu, Philippines
  • Architect In Charge: Winston SHU
  • Design Team: SEREEVINYAYUT, Gaurav KALIA, Chris BELISLE, Brian FUNG, Minjae KIM, Paul MAK, Giuliano PAIRONE, Konstantina SARANTI, Dominik SCHEPLEIN, William TAM, Hyeonsu YANG, Nigel Yiyi YANG
  • Client: GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC)
  • Aviation Planning: Arup
  • Structure / Mep / Baggage Engineering: Arup
  • Lighting Design: Lighting Plan Inc (LPI)
  • Retail Design: Retail Concepts Design (RCD)
  • Glulam Specialist: Rubner Holzbau
  • Collaborator: ASYA Partner
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye

Text description provided by the architects. Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is the second largest airport in the Philippines. To meet traffic demands a new Terminal 2 for international traffic is planned to supplement the existing Terminal 1, which will be converted to Domestic use when T2 completes. Hong Kong-based architect, Integrated Design Associates, was invited to design the new terminal. The expanded facility is expected to transform MCIA from a city airport to a world-class international hub, as the main gateway to the central Philippine region.

Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye
Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye

The new Terminal 2 is designed for 4 million passengers per annum (MPPA) at the initial phase of development, and is anticipated to grow to 8 mppa within the next 10 years.  The modular design allows the terminal to expand incrementally, a basic building block configured for optimum adaptability to meet future change. 

Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye
Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye

Cebu is an internationally well-known holiday destination.  The new Terminal 2, as the gateway to tourist resorts in the region, is designed to echo a resort-like feel while function as a transport interchange.  Its concept is contextual.  Like a tropical grand indigenous house in The Philippines, the terminal has a high pitch roof and low eaves to fend off solar heat and glare. The uppermost structure is lightweight to withstand seismic activity and its form is well braced against typhoons.  The superstructure is made from sustainable material and capable to be built by local craftsmen.  The building exudes simplicity and warmth to stand it apart from the institutional coldness typified by many airports.  The new Terminal 2 is designed to offer a new experience for passengers.

Save this picture!
© Steve Lee
© Steve Lee
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Integrated Design Associates
Courtesy of Integrated Design Associates
Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye

The 3-story Terminal building comprises of Departure facilities at the top level and Arrival facilities at ground and mezzanine levels.  The main roof structure, composed of arrays of glulam arches spanning 30m, defines the building modular composition and its architectural form.  Air-conditioning ducts are fully integrated into the valleys of the vaulted roof, while the apex of the arch has skylights to let in natural light.  The 15m high main north and south façades, protected by the roof overhangs, offer clear, uninterrupted views out of the building. The orientation of the roof and clear visibility from kerb side to aircraft provide an unequivocal sense of direction for passengers moving through the building.

Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye
Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye

The MCIA project has already broken a few records during its construction. The glulam timber structure, made of spruce from certified sustainable source, is the biggest project of its kind in the world. The use of laminated timber is another first for a major transport building in Asia, and is selected for its low-carbon footprint, ease of erection and a natural self-finish. The bold design is a celebrated landmark; a symbol of pride and a showcase of the best Cebu have to offer.

Save this picture!
© John Nye
© John Nye

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Cebu, Philippines

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Integrated Design Associates
Office

Products

Wood Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Airport Philippines
Cite: "Mactan Cebu International Airport T2 / Integrated Design Associates" 03 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942874/mactan-cebu-international-airport-t2-integrated-design-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Steve Lee

菲律宾麦克坦-宿雾国际机场 T2 / 综汇建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream