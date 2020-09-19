Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. France
  5. Les Hautes Noues Housing / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme

Les Hautes Noues Housing / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme

Save this project
Les Hautes Noues Housing / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme
Save this picture!
© Arnaud Delente
© Arnaud Delente

© Arnaud Delente© Julien Hourcade© Arnaud Delente© Arnaud Delente+ 55

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing, Residential
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
  • Architect In Charge:Pierre Maurette
  • Design Team:incent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA
  • Clients:ADOMA
  • Engineering:INCET (general engineering) + CCVH (acoustic engineering)
  • City:Villiers-sur-Marne
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Arnaud Delente
© Arnaud Delente

Text description provided by the architects. This operation of demolition-rebuilding of the Hautes-Noues social housing project, which will offer living quarters to over 9,650 people in the process of integration, fits into the current dynamic of renovation at work in the municipality of Villiers-sur-Marne. To take into account the future densification of the terrain, the new housing project is located at the back of the lot behind the existing one. Three evenly-spaced avant-corps on the street façade soften the effect that too harsh a frontality would have created.

Save this picture!
© Arnaud Delente
© Arnaud Delente
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Julien Hourcade
© Julien Hourcade

In the outdoor public spaces surrounding the building as well as the interior spaces that open onto each other, emphasis is placed on bringing residents together. The social housing complex is indeed designed around common areas and private spaces with true interiority. The project also includes a clear and noticeable landscape element: the building’s morphology responds both to the urban outskirts project and provides for the creation of interior gardens which the units open onto. 

Save this picture!
© Arnaud Delente
© Arnaud Delente
Save this picture!
© Arnaud Delente
© Arnaud Delente

With 2,400 m3 of wooden structure for only 45 tons of steel, the project currently represents the largest wood construction in France, with a floor surface of 6,836 m2. Using dry construction systems such as wood allows for rapid construction and drastically reduces the production deadline: many elements are prefabricated and ready for on-site installation. The association of traditional building techniques (post and beam systems) with innovative expertise such as the alliance of wood, metal and concrete, contribute to the improvement of building performance.

Save this picture!
© Julien Hourcade
© Julien Hourcade

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Villiers-sur-Marne, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingBuildingsResidentialFrance
Cite: "Les Hautes Noues Housing / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme" 19 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942873/les-hautes-noues-housing-vincent-lavergne-architecture-urbanisme> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream