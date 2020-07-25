Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Îlot Montjoie Mixed Used Complex / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme

Îlot Montjoie Mixed Used Complex / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme

Îlot Montjoie Mixed Used Complex / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme

© 11h45© 11h45© Julien Hourcade© Photographer 3+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Master Plan, Mixed Use Architecture, Residential
Saint-Denis, France
  • Lead Architects:Vincent Lavergne
  • Design Team:Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier Novembre
  • Clients:Sequano Amenagement
  • Engineering:CET (global engineering), META (acoustic engineering)
  • Landscape :Agence Gautrand & associés
  • Consultants:Atelier l’Epicerie (colors and signage), Sarah De.Gouy (art installation)
© Photographer 3
© Photographer 3

Text description provided by the architects. In the new quarter of the Montjoie urban development zone in Saint-Denis, the different lots are intended to function as semi-autonomous perimeter blocks. Once all the parcels are completed, the blocks will form a new fragment of a coherent city. Our project proposes to work on the block/building and the stakes of unity and density that go along with it.

© 11h45
© 11h45
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Julien Hourcade
© Julien Hourcade

Designed as a dense and compact ensemble, the buildings spiral around to construct the streets that line the site. The architectural project is a mirror construction of the urban project. The paths that cross the parcel from one side to the next connect the project’s spaces to the general urban weave. The block’s internal network both breaks its monumentality, creates visual openings, and feeds the different programs. 

© 11h45
© 11h45

The elements of the program are fitted together. Beyond simple superpositions, genuine topography, and sculpturing of the ground create original collective spaces. Usages are permeable and amply thought out. New uses bud from elsewhere, both within and outside the block.   

© 11h45
© 11h45
© 11h45
© 11h45

In an era of post-financial crisis, it appears sobriety is an exemplary conceptual tool that architects must henceforth work with. Here it is found in the materiality of the project: from the public space, the Montjoie project appears as a compact brick mass whose green center is only glimpsed through a few openings. Inside, the plaster and wood façades incorporate a more domestic dimension, emphasized by the generous central garden.

© Julien Hourcade
© Julien Hourcade

Address:Saint-Denis, France

Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme
Cite: "Îlot Montjoie Mixed Used Complex / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme" 25 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942861/ilot-montjoie-mixed-used-complex-vincent-lavergne-architecture-urbanisme> ISSN 0719-8884

