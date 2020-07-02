Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Glassbook House / Sibling Architecture

Glassbook House / Sibling Architecture

Glassbook House / Sibling Architecture
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tempe, Australia
  • Architects: Sibling Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katherine Lu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemintel, Lysaght, Mutina, Okalux, Oliveri, Obeco Glass Blocks, Rimex Metals Australia, Roca, Whirlpool
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. What does it mean to be at home? The home, for the client of the Glassbook House, is a place to retreat from the outside world. This hideaway, to the rear of a Federation-style house in Tempe, Sydney, explores the home as a sanctuary that revolves around a serious collection of books.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The individual act of reading structures the two-storey addition to this home. Communal activities - eating, cooking and entertaining - are flanked by a two-storey bookcase. You can pull out a book anywhere and anytime.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Daylight filters through the southern glassblock facade deep into the interior. In Tempe, it also provides acoustic solace from the nearby Princes Highway, and planes passing overhead. A feature window, which frames a reading nook, punctures through the glass block facade to provide views of neighbouring rooftops and gardens. The backyard below has a permeable boundary that connects to the adjacent property. The home is not only a place for intimacy alone but also with neighbours.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The details of the existing house, including decorative moldings, are amplified with careful and minimal intervention. This is carried through to a new bathroom converted from a second bedroom where partitions and joinery respect original decorative elements. The glass block edition at the rear adds continuity to the celebration of detail being read throughout the home.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Cite: "Glassbook House / Sibling Architecture" 02 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942855/glassbook-house-sibling-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

