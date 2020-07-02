Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Deichman Library / Atelier Oslo + Lund Hagem

Deichman Library / Atelier Oslo + Lund Hagem

Deichman Library / Atelier Oslo + Lund Hagem

© Einar Aslaksen

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Library
Sentrum, Norway
  Interior Architects: Scenario
  Project Management: AFRY Advansia
  Structural Engineering: Bollinger Grohman and Multiconsult
  Consultants: Multiconsult, COWI, Rambøll, Asplan Viak / Kan Energi
  Contractor Core And Shell: SKANSKA
  Contractor Facade: Roschmann Group
  Contractor Interior: AF Byggfornyelse
© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

Text description provided by the architects. The international architecture competition to design Oslo's new main library was won by Lund Hagem and Atelier Oslo architects in 2009. The librarians wanted a house that would inspire visitors to explore all the new facilities and activities the modern library can offer. This motivated us to create an open and intriguing building in which you are constantly invited around the next corner, to discover new places.

© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

The site is relatively small. In order to avoid building too many floors, the building cantilevers out above its footprint: The first floor above the street to the east, and the fourth floor almost 20 meters out above the urban plaza, creating a protective covering for the entrance. This largest cantilever displays the building to the city and still preserves the line of sight to the neighbouring Opera. The cantilevered floors are suspended from the roof above. The roof has a characteristic folded geometry that provides structural strength.

© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen
Section
Section
© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

In order to create an enhanced feeling of openness and connection with the city, the ground floor facade is completely transparent. Visitors are received by three equivalent entrances, facing in different directions. Three 'light shafts' cut diagonally through the building from each of the entrances, giving a glimpse into different sections of the library. The light shafts connect the floors and distribute daylight downwards from three big skylights in the roof.

© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

An open public space dominates the interior, with a variety of furniture and activities. Enclosed spaces and niches are organised around three free standing book towers, liberating the facades and allowing daylight to flow in from all directions.

© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

Rooms and niches create arenas for temporal installations and exhibitions, with a rich variety of colours and atmospheres. The open areas have more permanent surfaces in neutral colours and robust materials. The concrete structures around the light shafts and in the folded roof are lasting elements that give the building a permanent and recognizable quality.

© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

The facade combines high insulation value and even distribution of daylight. Narrow insulated panels alternate with narrow glass panels. The diffused glass of the interior eases the impression of the closed panels, creating a soft and even interior light. The facades are relatively closed in order to strengthen the impression of the light shafts and the library's inner life and activities. In the corners of the building panoramic windows open views in different directions, lending variation and tension to the interior.

© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

Deichman Bjørvika is an environmentally friendly building with innovative solutions for facade, ventilation and use of materials.

© Einar Aslaksen
© Einar Aslaksen

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Anne-Cath, Vestlys plass 1, 0150 Oslo, Norway

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Atelier Oslo
Lund Hagem
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Norway
Cite: "Deichman Library / Atelier Oslo + Lund Hagem" 02 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

