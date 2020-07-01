Submit a Project Advertise
INSPIRELI AWARDS is the world’s largest global student contest in Architecture, Urban Design and Landscape, and Interior Design, which in 2019 involved 136 countries. INSPIRELI AWARDS are enabling new talent to tell their stories and raise awareness on their own world view before they get their chance to start building. It brings together up-and-coming students of architecture, as well as established professionals, and provides a forum for them to connect to the general public.

Together with the Czech Technical University in Prague, we would like to invite you to participate in the largest international architectural competition: the INSPIRELI AWARDS. This competition was founded by Václav Havel / President of the Czech Republic, Bořek Šípek / Visual artist and Karel Smejkal / Psychologist of architecture / Intl. Assoc. AIA.

You will have the opportunity to upload your projects and receive feedback from a jury of 450 architects. The last date for submitting projects to the INSPIRELI AWARDS is July 14th, 2020.

SUBMIT YOUR PROJECT HERE

  • Title

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Student Competitions)

  • Organizers

    INSPIRELI AWARDS, z.ú.

  • Submission Deadline

    July 14, 2020 11:30 PM

  • Venue

    CTU in Prague

  • Price

    Free

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user.

Cite: "Last Call for Submissions: INSPIRELI AWARDS" 01 Jul 2020.

