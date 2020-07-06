Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interiors Architecture
  4. Hong Kong (SAR)
  5. The Garden Pavilion / NCDA

The Garden Pavilion / NCDA

Save this project
The Garden Pavilion / NCDA

A composition of rounded shapes and voluptuous silhouettes. Image © Harold De Puymorin Custom made furniture harmonises with the soft, organic, yet opulent setting. Image © Harold De Puymorin Sinuous curves and richly hued marble are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature within a contemporary landscape. Image © Harold De Puymorin The curved ivory landscape in the Sculpture Garden is reminiscent of Venetian plaster. Image © Harold De Puymorin + 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interiors Architecture
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Architects: NCDA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Harold De Puymorin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HKAGCM, Ping Kee Limited
  • Architect In Charge: Nelson Chow
  • Design Team: John Liu, Rain Ho, Eddie Wong, Rafael Pardo, Jonathan Ng, Xavier Chow, Linus Kung, Irene Noh
  • Text: Catherine Shaw
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
A composition of rounded shapes and voluptuous silhouettes. Image © Harold De Puymorin
A composition of rounded shapes and voluptuous silhouettes. Image © Harold De Puymorin

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned to design a VIP Lounge in a luxury shopping centre at the heart of Hong Kong’s busiest shopping district. The brief - to create a relaxing getaway – was conceived by the designer as an airy garden-like, contemporary landscape, taking inspiration from the forms of traditional Japanese Zen garden to create a cocooning escape.

Save this picture!
The curved ivory landscape in the Sculpture Garden is reminiscent of Venetian plaster. Image © Harold De Puymorin
The curved ivory landscape in the Sculpture Garden is reminiscent of Venetian plaster. Image © Harold De Puymorin
Save this picture!
Sinuous curves and richly hued marble are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature within a contemporary landscape. Image © Harold De Puymorin
Sinuous curves and richly hued marble are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature within a contemporary landscape. Image © Harold De Puymorin

The project covers two distinct areas – the first, a public Sculpture Garden, is a curving ivory landscape to house a florist, a concierge and an exhibition area for seasonal displays. The second – a private VIP lounge, is a space unfolded through a series of wavy walls, creating intimate spaces with a sense of understated luxury.

Save this picture!
A flower shop in a sinuous, cocooning landscape. Image © Harold De Puymorin
A flower shop in a sinuous, cocooning landscape. Image © Harold De Puymorin
Save this picture!
materials board
materials board

The entrance to the VIP lounge is marked by a sculptural reception desk with a ceiling feature made of brass and Quatre Saisons Printemps (Four Seasons) marble, this marble has been selected due to its’ unique colours that resembles cherry blossoms.

Save this picture!
The lounge unfolds in a series of wavy walls and spaces. Image © Harold De Puymorin
The lounge unfolds in a series of wavy walls and spaces. Image © Harold De Puymorin
Save this picture!
A series of undulating curves are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature. Lines are cut into the plaster of the ceiling in patterns that suggest raked gravel patterns of a sand garden, while organically shaped sconces and tables are designed to mimic rocks in a garden. Image © Harold De Puymorin
A series of undulating curves are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature. Lines are cut into the plaster of the ceiling in patterns that suggest raked gravel patterns of a sand garden, while organically shaped sconces and tables are designed to mimic rocks in a garden. Image © Harold De Puymorin

A sleek 3m-high oxidized brass sliding door leads into an intimate private lounge. The key requirements is to make this space like a secret garden and foster a private yet welcoming environment. A series of undulating curves are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature. Lines are cut into the plaster of the ceiling in patterns that suggest raked gravel patterns of a sand garden, while organically shaped sconces and tables are designed to mimic rocks in a garden. “I see the arrangement of furnishings as a Zen garden: something fluid that we translate into custom furniture, lighting and sheer blinds that represent this landscape” Chow explains.

Save this picture!
A series of undulating curves are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature. Lines are cut into the plaster of the ceiling in patterns that suggest raked gravel patterns of a sand garden, while organically shaped sconces and tables are designed to mimic rocks in a garden. Image © Harold De Puymorin
A series of undulating curves are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature. Lines are cut into the plaster of the ceiling in patterns that suggest raked gravel patterns of a sand garden, while organically shaped sconces and tables are designed to mimic rocks in a garden. Image © Harold De Puymorin
Save this picture!
Custom made furniture harmonises with the soft, organic, yet opulent setting. Image © Harold De Puymorin
Custom made furniture harmonises with the soft, organic, yet opulent setting. Image © Harold De Puymorin

The collection of furniture also emphasize a refined mood to cater to its VIP members. The seating are upholstered in velveteen and leather with plump rounded backrests in a palette of warm ivory tones. To foster a private yet welcoming environment, the Serpentine seating is developed to provide pockets of private corners for guests while it is visually connected as a whole. “Curved sofas are not only comfortable; they also create interest and foster an intimate ambience that invites interaction” Chow explains. The center of the Serpentine seating dips down to reveal a miniature moss garden which echoes the larger public sculptural garden.

Save this picture!
A custom designed desk with a hand-painted oxidised brass finish is reminiscent of floating petals. Image © Harold De Puymorin
A custom designed desk with a hand-painted oxidised brass finish is reminiscent of floating petals. Image © Harold De Puymorin

We believe this project sets a new benchmark for VIP lounges, a world away from the typical traditional private lounge concept. It demonstrates how a confined, complex configuration can accommodate a public space – The Sculpture Garden in a shopping mall – and simultaneously offer a discreet, secluded, dedicated escape – The Pavilion – for VIP shoppers. The two areas are gracefully united through a composition of rounded shapes and voluptuous silhouettes, creating a graceful urbane setting with sense of laid back luxury. Varying heights of curved walls offers different degrees of privacy, creating openness in the garden and intimacy in the lounge. The space and soft furnishings have been designed for maximum flexibility with minimal boundaries and can be rearranged when the lounge is transformed for an event. The design avoids any obvious or simplistic rendering of Japanese gardens, instead providing a sensory homage that incorporates recognizable elements, natural forms and materials such as moss, subtly presented in the abstract forms. The result is a Garden Pavilion which offers a Sculptural, sensual and serene experience, a perfect place to retreat and revive.

Save this picture!
Custom furniture, semi-transparent blinds and a sculpted ceiling combine to create a sinuous, contoured landscape. Image © Harold De Puymorin
Custom furniture, semi-transparent blinds and a sculpted ceiling combine to create a sinuous, contoured landscape. Image © Harold De Puymorin

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hong Kong (SAR)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NCDA
Office

Products

Wood Steel Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Hong Kong (SAR)
Cite: "The Garden Pavilion / NCDA" 06 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942807/the-garden-pavilion-ncda/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

A series of undulating curves are recurring motifs and provide an abstract echo of nature. Lines are cut into the plaster of the ceiling in patterns that suggest raked gravel patterns of a sand garden, while organically shaped sconces and tables are designed to mimic rocks in a garden. Image © Harold De Puymorin

贵宾休息室 The Garden Pavilion / NCDA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream