Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Portugal
  5. Barcelos High School / Cerejeira Fontes Architects

Barcelos High School / Cerejeira Fontes Architects

Save this project
Barcelos High School / Cerejeira Fontes Architects

© Benjamin Alstrup Velure © Benjamin Alstrup Velure © Benjamin Alstrup Velure © Benjamin Alstrup Velure + 32

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
High School
Portugal
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the building uses an organizational scheme directly related to the structural matrix of the territory and more decisively the tree formations which are the most prevalent and enhanced elements of the site.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure

An outdoor space was created and associated with each unit, enabling and independence for children with mobile disabilities. In addition to these spaces, interior patios were created as well. Common services used by the students and teachers are located in the central   axis of the building complex. The central  axis in a longitudinal direction that relates to the slope  of  the  terrain and  contains the common areas  or  services such  as library, cafeteria and  a central   space  for teachers   to  access all  the  other   components of the complex.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
Save this picture!
1st level Floor
1st level Floor
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure

This route is distinguished vertically in two levels, the first level for the students and at the second level, for the teachers.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure
© Benjamin Alstrup Velure

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Barcelos, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cerejeira Fontes Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School Portugal
Cite: "Barcelos High School / Cerejeira Fontes Architects" [Escola Secundária de Barcelos / Cerejeira Fontes Architects] 02 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942778/barcelos-high-school-cerejeira-fontes-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream