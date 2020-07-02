Submit a Project Advertise
  Family School / ARKITITO Arquitetura + Oficina umauma + Luiza Gottschalk

Family School / ARKITITO Arquitetura + Oficina umauma + Luiza Gottschalk

Family School / ARKITITO Arquitetura + Oficina umauma + Luiza Gottschalk

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Schools, Renovation
São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil
  • Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura, Luiza Gottschalk, Oficina umauma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FRANKE, Rinnai, Alcoa, CSN, Cerâmica Portinari, Deca, Dell Anno, Fuseprotec, Gerdau, Leo Madeiras, Pial legrand, Portobello, REKA, Sander, Serralheria santo guilherme, Sil, Suvinil, Tigre, Viapol, Votorantim
  • Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli
  • Project Team: Mariana Olha, Aurélio Silveira, Dayane Mello, Caroline Cursino
  • Clients: Wheaton Vidros
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Transform an old family home into a Waldorf school.

© Carolina Lacaz
Plans
Plans
© Carolina Lacaz

The first step was to respect the child's sensorial relations with the space: punctual entry of natural light, dimensions of the environments, touch of the materials.

© Carolina Lacaz

The furniture, developed by Oficina Umauma, creates challenges for the child to start interacting with the world actively. the school's mood is clean unlike the average children's schools. The project is directed by Luiza Gottschalk, a visual artist who also signs the paintings.

© Carolina Lacaz

Project location

Address: São Bernardo do Campo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

ARKITITO Arquitetura
Oficina umauma
Luiza Gottschalk
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Family School / ARKITITO Arquitetura + Oficina umauma + Luiza Gottschalk" [Escola Da Familia / ARKITITO Arquitetura + Oficina umauma + Luiza Gottschalk] 02 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942774/family-school-arkitito-arquitetura-plus-oficina-umauma-plus-luiza-gottschalk/> ISSN 0719-8884

