Filothei House / Divercity Architects

World
World
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Filothei, Greece
  Architects: Divercity Architects
  Area: 600
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Mariana Bisti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Golden Door, Lafarge Holcim, Acrilan water experience, Adobe, Climatism, EKEAS METAL, Ergochrom, Iakovos Papageorgiou, Kitchen plus, Luun, McNeel, Melis Block, Mipeco, Papadatos, Sanco, Titopoulos & S.I.A, Trigoni Bros, Valsamidis A.T.E.A., Zisis wood design
  Structural Engineer: MFP - K. Mylonas I. Prionas & Associates
  Service Engineer: TEKEM
  Landscape: West Green
  FF&E Consultant: Thingk - Sophia Vantaraki
  Lighting Designer: LUUN
  Audiovisual Consultant: Projecting & Sounding ART
  Construction Manager: F. & K. Kydoniatis Architects & Partners
© Mariana Bisti
Text description provided by the architects. This residential project is a detached family house located in Filothei, a low-density leafy suburb of Athens. The clients wanted an intimate family house that could accommodate guests and become a space for entertainment at the same time. A key consideration in the design is the accommodation of a large building programme, within a tight plot.

© Mariana Bisti
The heart of the Filothei House is a double-height living room connected with the dining area and the kitchen overlooking the linear pool. The mezzanine works as an ‘in-between’ space that separates the private areas from the rest of the house and acts as a meeting point for the family members. Filothei House is formed of a compact concrete volume with a strong tectonic character.

© Mariana Bisti
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Mariana Bisti
Τhe facade is eye-catching in its silhouette of stacked volumes punctuated with recessed cut-outs and elevated gardens. The incisions on the exposed concrete volume uncover a secondary softer layer of the house, which has timber clad and reinforces the spatial dialogue between the inner and outer layers.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti
The design aims to provide an outdoor experience to the everyday family life while offering a degree of fragmentation that brings the building closer to the scale of residential urban units.

© Mariana Bisti
