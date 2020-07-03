Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. United States
  5. Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning / Gluck+

Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning / Gluck+

Save this project
Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning / Gluck+

© Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Randy Rubin + 16

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Recreation & Training
The Bronx, United States
  • Architects: GLUCK+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  181250 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paul Warchol, Randy Rubin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FunderMax, Irwin Seating Company, Bethlehem Precast, Ebingers Iron Works, Mod Tech, Musco Lighting, Northeast Precast, Thompkins Bluestone
  • Design Team: Sam Currie, Stephane Derveaux, Marc Gee, Peter L. Gluck, Robert Wall
  • Client: The New York Junior Tennis & Learning, NYC Department of Parks and Recreation
  • Structural Engineer : Silman and eConstruct
  • Mechanical And Environmental Engineer : Rossini Engineering
  • Elevator : Iros Elevator Design Service
  • Geotechnical Engineer : RA Consultants
  • Civil Engineer : Mike Wein, P.E.
  • Surveying : Fehringer Surveying
  • Expeditor : Design 2147
  • Lighting : Lux Populi
  • Landscape Architects : Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners
  • Signage And Graphics : Eight and a Half
  • Sports & Tennis Design : Global Sports & Tennis Design Group
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. Through a public-private partnership between the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and our not-for-profit client, New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL) as concessionaire, a new flagship tennis and education center was conceived as a year-round public amenity for Crotona Park, inside 127-acres of natural parkland in the South Bronx.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The project expands the legacy of the twenty original public tennis courts and also transforms the site into a new state-of-the-art venue, comprised of a 12,750 SF two-story clubhouse and educational facility, with two world-class stadium exhibition courts; 20 outdoor hard courts, with 10 upgraded to USTA regulation and seasonal coverage under air structures; bleacher seating for 960; and a raised spectator viewing bridge in-between the courts. As a hybrid facility, the two-story clubhouse includes a pro shop, lounge and expansive locker rooms found in a typical high-end tennis club, above classrooms, meeting spaces and garden areas associated with a community center.

Save this picture!
© Randy Rubin
© Randy Rubin

The building and stadium courts are partially buried as a strategy to minimize the impact of a large structure in the park, to take advantage of natural geothermal heating and cooling of below ground surfaces, and to create a special precinct for both "tennis and learning." Bleacher seats are not visible from outside the precinct, preserving the 127-acre recreational setting of natural parkland in New York City’s public Crotona Park.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

To address issues of durability and maintenance of standard tournament asphalt courts, the courts now sunken below-grade were constructed with post-tensioned concrete exceeding USTA construction standards. Courtside, the lower level of the clubhouse opens directly on to the exhibition courts, and parkside, the building appears as a low single story building. Conceptually, the venue is designed as a series of platforms—both for viewing tennis, from beginner to professional level, and metaphorically a platform to encourage afterschool learning—a project to create the opportunity for underserved kids to experience success on the tennis court as well as in life.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

As a design strategy, the building was conceived as a series of roofs providing cover for simple, multiple-use interior spaces—a tectonic of shifting planes defines the roof, floors, and viewing platforms, anchored by solid volumes of the “locker box” and elevator cores. Located at the corner of the park site, the two-story clubhouse breaks from the orthogonal grid defined by the tennis courts. The sequence from the park approach to the hubbub of clubhouse activity is carefully sheltered from the park approach with an understated single-story pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Once inside the precinct, all attention is directed courtside. A raised bridge platform provides direct viewing to five conventional courts and additional viewing to the exhibition and stadium courts. Unobstructed elevated views of the park environment from this area provide an additional amenity by this program piece. Proving the efficacy of public/private cooperation, the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning has expanded the capability of New York City to host international competition tennis with a venue recognized by the International Tennis Federation as the first tennis facility in the USA to achieve a Two Star Outstanding Tennis Facility status.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

As the flagship for New York Junior Tennis & Learning, the tennis complex provides a competitive training venue for high-performance juniors as the site of the annual Mayor’s Cup, the largest scholastic tennis event in the US. Since 2017, the Cary Leeds Center has hosted USTA qualifying professional tournaments leading up to the US Open including the NYJTL Bronx Open, and has now joined Billie Jean King’s World Team Tennis franchise as the site of the New York Empire home matches.

Save this picture!
© Randy Rubin
© Randy Rubin

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Crotona Park, 1700 Crotona Ave, The Bronx, NY 10457, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GLUCK+
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training United States
Cite: "Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning / Gluck+" 03 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942755/cary-leeds-center-for-tennis-and-learning-gluck-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream