The Terraforming: Watch Strelka 2020 Research Project Presentations

Strelka hosts online public presentations of The Terraforming 2020 program to showcase the results of five months of research, investigation and creative exploration.
The two events will premiere projects by 9 multidisciplinary teams and 4 research fellows. The work presented will cover a range of topics of space and sci-fi, artificial food and landscapes, geo- and macro-engineering, and range from speculative design proposals, to cinema, to legal frameworks, to practical propositions for intervention.
The presentations will be accompanied by keynotes from the faculty of The Terraforming – Benjamin Bratton, Lisa Messeri, Jussi Parikka, Helen Hester and Kim Stanley Robinson.
JULY 1 // 12 PM (EST), 7 PM (GMT+3)
- Kosmos Law, a holistic legal framework and governance model to replace outdated space law and update terrestrial governance.
- To Bury the Sky, a plan to capture and store 1,000 Gigatons of CO2 in Siberia.
- Backcasting Kardashev One, a scale to classify extraterrestrial civilisations revealing how to rethink energy and planetarity on earth.
- Pharmakon Landscape, a geodesign initiative to tackle long-term environmental threats by reinterpreting the Russian inner periphery.
- Green Military New Deal, a research-based proposal at the intersection of legislative models of ecosystem governance and the platforms able to enforce them.
REMOTE FELLOW PRESENTATIONS:
- Fluxopia, by Luke Jones (United Kingdom)
- Cosmoplanetarity, by Rachel Hill (United Kingdom)
JULY 2 // 12 PM (EST), 7 PM (GMT+3)
- Black Almanac, 31 steps to produce a viable food system by 2050.
- Veha, a speculative proposal for a planetary ecological connectivity framework with a focus on the Russian territory.
- Daleko, a fictional illustrated world re-imaging the concept of waste through Russian sites of obsolescence.
- Cassandra, alternative literacies for scenario planning through narratives written before climate projections and after climate modelling.
REMOTE FELLOW PRESENTATIONS:
- Automation & Resilience: the COVID-19 Crisis in China, by Jie Chen (China)
- The Macro-Engineering Reader, by James Boyd (USA)
