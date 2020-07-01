ARTAVE/CCM Music School / Aurora Arquitectos

+ 33

Music Venue, Learning • Santo Tirso, Portugal Architects: Aurora Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3873 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Sosoares Adobe , Forbo , JNF , McNeel Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Tânia Sousa

Design Team: Rui Baltazar, Ivo Lapa, Carolina Rocha, Bruno Pereira, Dora Jerbic, Anna Cavenago, Afonso Nunes

Clients: ARTAVE/CCM

Engineering: Traço Plano Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. This project responds to a simple need: the connection between two existing blocks of classrooms. This vertical and horizontal relations are the context to create a space of encounter and relaxation for the students during breaks, as well as an exterior amphitheatre.

The original set of buildings is confuse, with various additions throughout the years. This intervention intends to detach itself and respect the individuality of the existing buildings, twisting and squirming in order to avoid them. The windows created are frames to the best things the surroundings have to offer: a forest and a magnolia of white flowers.