ARTAVE/CCM Music School / Aurora Arquitectos

ARTAVE/CCM Music School / Aurora Arquitectos
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos

Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Music Venue, Learning
Santo Tirso, Portugal
  • Architects: Aurora Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3873
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Sosoares, Adobe, Forbo, JNF, McNeel
  • Lead Architects: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Tânia Sousa
  • Design Team: Rui Baltazar, Ivo Lapa, Carolina Rocha, Bruno Pereira, Dora Jerbic, Anna Cavenago, Afonso Nunes
  • Clients: ARTAVE/CCM
  • Engineering: Traço Plano Engenharia
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. This project responds to a simple need: the connection between two existing blocks of classrooms. This vertical and horizontal relations are the context to create a space of encounter and relaxation for the students during breaks, as well as an exterior amphitheatre.

Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
Site Plan
Site Plan
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos

The original set of buildings is confuse, with various additions throughout the years. This intervention intends to detach itself and respect the individuality of the existing buildings, twisting and squirming in order to avoid them. The windows created are frames to the best things the surroundings have to offer: a forest and a magnolia of white flowers.

Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos
Cortesia de Aurora Arquitectos

Project location

Address: R. Termas 754, 4780-068 Santo Tirso, Portugal

Cite: " ARTAVE/CCM Music School / Aurora Arquitectos" [Escola de Música ARTAVE/CCM / Aurora Arquitectos] 01 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942656/artave-ccm-music-school-aurora-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

