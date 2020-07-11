Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved.
Sanmen Theater / UAD

Sanmen Theater / UAD

entrance space. Image © ZYARCH entrance space. Image © ZYARCH garden. Image © ZYARCH © ZYARCH + 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Theater
Taizhou, China
  • Architects: UAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13968
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  ZYARCH
  • Lead Architects: Danshen Dong, Xidong Qian
  • Design Team: Rongbin Peng
  • Engineering: Guoxing Zhao, Bin Weng
  • Lighting & Sound Design: Weijian Pan, Zhihui Zhong
  • Water Supply And Drainage, Electric, Heating: Ning Wang, Nan Zhang, Yuefeng Diao, Zhao’ao He, Qiang Wei, Jianhua Feng
  • Mechanical Design: Weiping Wu
  • Building Intelligent: Xianqun Li
  • Client: Administration of Culture, Press, and Publication of Sanmen County, Zhejiang, China
irregular appearance. Image © ZYARCH
irregular appearance. Image © ZYARCH

Text description provided by the architects. Nested in the heart of the administration and culture district of Sanmen County, Sanmen Theatre is a multi-performance venue where users’ experiences and social participation are priorities. Functions include a 1000 seats auditorium, a cinema, a convention hall, and exhibition spaces.

© ZYARCH
© ZYARCH
entrance space. Image © ZYARCH
entrance space. Image © ZYARCH

The sculptural volume of the building indicates the interior program to passersby outside, allowing the theatre act as a stage in its own right. A grand stair leads up to the theatre lobby. From there, guests may continue go to the main auditorium or go to the cinema and exhibition spaces through a semi-outdoor corridor, where a featured garden integrates into the building.

entrance space. Image © ZYARCH
entrance space. Image © ZYARCH

While a theater typically wouldn’t be open to the public until the early evening, Sanmen Theatre is designed to be a public space that encourages interact and participation throughout the day. The entrance opens up to the streets allowing passers-by and residents to peer into the building, catering moments of the interaction between art and daily life.

© ZYARCH
© ZYARCH
functional areas
functional areas
semi outdoor corridor. Image © ZYARCH
semi outdoor corridor. Image © ZYARCH

The irregular form of the facade, made up of light golden aluminum panels and glass curtain wall, created a powerful visual impact. It not only indicates the golden coast line and the famous Sanmen fresh crab in culture aspect, but also shows a sense of unconventional open art space.

garden. Image © ZYARCH
garden. Image © ZYARCH
© ZYARCH
© ZYARCH

As the building’s appearance is one key point of design, circulation and traffic control are also important considerations. Different from the traditional public spaces, we emphasize the composition of spatial relationships between the performance and community spaces. Based on the program, each function should perform individually while have connections with each other.

staircase. Image © ZYARCH
staircase. Image © ZYARCH

A small cinema with two screens and the main auditorium set separately on the east and west, connecting by a featured garden in the middle. Convention hall fits right next to the auditorium on the south part to share the technical spaces and facilities. The exhibition spaces on 2nd and 3rd floor are just above the hall. All the functions are encased under the grand golden canopy and performed as a whole.

© ZYARCH
© ZYARCH

Our design for the Sanmen Theater is a continue action of the city’s efforts for making Sanmen’s public spaces more inviting and attractive. It is a storybook vividly describes the beauty of the city’s art and life.

© ZYARCH
© ZYARCH

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Sanmen, Taizhou, China

About this office
UAD
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance theater China
