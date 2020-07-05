Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Campos House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Campos House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Campos do Jordão, Brazil
  • Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2013
  • Photographs Photographs:  Vivi Spaco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FRANKE, Construtora Balsante, Covimac, Deca, Emporio Beraldin, Fuseprotec, Gerdau Corsa, Labluz, Leo Madeiras, MCG Estruturas, Portobello, Sil, Suvinil, Tigre, Viapol, Votorantim, draft Sight
  • Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli
  • Design Team: Mariana Olha, Carolina Ubach
  • Interiors: Cristina Tavares
  • Structural Engineering: Marcelo Mello
  • Landscape: Walter Vasconscelos
  • Construction Management: Construtora Balsante
© Vivi Spaco
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the mountains between São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

© Vivi Spaco
Plan
© Vivi Spaco
The view of the lake was the main point of the project. Three floors creating movement inside this large glass box and sloping roof. The house mixes modern moments and elements of old houses creating an unconventional dialogue between them

© Vivi Spaco
 A metallic structure allowed large spans and gave a monumental scale to a house with a chalet atmosphere.

Cite: "Campos House / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Casa Campos / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 05 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942610/campos-house-arkitito-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

