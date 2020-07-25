Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Bespoke Romance Showroom / pc-|< Paolo Cesaretti arch

Bespoke Romance Showroom / pc-|< Paolo Cesaretti arch

Bespoke Romance Showroom / pc-|< Paolo Cesaretti arch

© Lorenzo Pennati© Lorenzo Pennati© Luca Rotondo© Lorenzo Pennati+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Showroom
Bologna, Italy
  • Design Team:Paolo Cesaretti, Marianna Cristofaro, Francesca Maioli
  • Visual Design:Claudia Astarita
  • Clients:KALE GROUP
  • Contractor:La Bottega
© Lorenzo Pennati
© Lorenzo Pennati

Text description provided by the architects. Mastery, Design, Uniqueness, our practice has transformed the three key concepts assigned by Kale Group - worldwide leading brand of ceramic materials - into a minimal geometric shape. The symbol of infinity is the design inspiration for this temporary showroom.

Axo
Axo

Two merging circles representing perfection and durability create the rounded bold enclosure. Due to pure architectural shapes enhanced by a theatrical use of light, the entire showroom space is characterized by a metaphysical atmosphere. Displays evoke domestic and commercial spaces arranged on a loop path. Decorative tableaux made of cut-out ceramic tiles stand against walls and floors.

© Lorenzo Pennati
© Lorenzo Pennati
© Lorenzo Pennati
© Lorenzo Pennati

The spacious lounge is an additional attractive space, designed as a hybrid meeting space merging an elegant metropolitan bar with an informal space dedicated to collective work. The outer elevations are made of hundreds of individually standing Kalesinterflex slabs, a large format tile with minimum thickness. Due to its versatility, Kalesinterflex also is used at the heart of the exhibition space, to design a full domestic interior, composed of kitchen, living room and bathroom.

© Lorenzo Pennati
© Lorenzo Pennati

Around this central element, with the aim to disrupt the general perception of ceramic tiles just as a mere solid building material, we designed an interactive installation. Poetic and ironic, this became an attractor for the visitors, engaged with and informed about this material in a new different way.

© Luca Rotondo
© Luca Rotondo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bologna, Italy

