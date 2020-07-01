AVA Altenrhein Water Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Form and facade of the new plant for the elimination of micropollutants from water develops very directly from the technical conditions of the building.

The partition walls of the clarifiers were extended to form pilasters that support the roof. In the lower part, the façade directly shows the concrete troughs of the clarifiers, which were designed as a façade with a formwork insert made by a carpenter. Above this, as a natural ventilation, a room-high "filter zone" was built - so an artificial ventilation could be avoided. The "ventilation grids" consist of staggered wooden slats.

The same façade, but in a closed version and protected by a concrete canopy, also extends around the lower part of the building. Its open structure allows the technically necessary ventilation inlets and outlets to be integrated almost invisibly.