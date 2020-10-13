Lobby Hotel B&B Copacabana / PKB Arquitetura

+ 18

Lead Architects: Fernanda Carminate, Pedro Kastrup

Engineering: Clutch Engenharia

City: Copacabana

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the most charming addresses in Rio de Janeiro, between Copacabana and Ipanema, the1st hotel of the french hospitality group in thecityand3rd in the country, needed to merge the concept of a budget hotel, but with a sophisticated and welcoming design.

The building, which was already a hotel, had a large but underused lobby with no clear uses and a not dated design. The starting point was the definition of different possible uses for the space, that included besides the reception and lobby, a bar, co-working and convenience store. The idea of ​​bringing various functions to the environment is to encourage the use of space by guests and also by the locals.

To define the new design we look around and get inspired by the cariocas– as the locals in Rio are called -who lead their lives in a light, joyful and uncompromising way. To translate this aesthetic into the project, we chose materials with textures and colors that translate the idea of ​​being in a beach house in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, we wanted to bring nature so present in the landscape of the city of Rio de Janeiro to the project through landscaping and botanical arts in wallpaper and paintings on the walls.

Choosing light, colorful and comfortable furniture allows spaces to be arranged differently depending on the demand or event that is happening. Even the Co-working desk allows its position to be changed as the entire wiring is plugged into a wall outlet. However, the highlight is the large and comfortable suspended armchair sat the entrance of the hotel, which along with the neon sign that says “carioca wayoflife”, is already a invitation for the guest to immerse themselves in this unique experience which is to visit Rio de Janeiro.