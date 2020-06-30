Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Spencer Courtyard / kennedytwaddle

Spencer Courtyard / kennedytwaddle

Save this project
Spencer Courtyard / kennedytwaddle

© Henry Woide © Henry Woide © Henry Woide © Henry Woide + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: kennedytwaddle
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Henry Woide
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Smart Systems, Wienerberger, AJ Lucas, Direct Trade Windows, EH Smith, SIG Roofing, WISA
  • Clients: Monbally
  • Engineering: GL&SS Structural Engineers (Tim McFarlane)
  • Landscape: kennedytwaddle
  • Consultants: Planning Consultant, Wildstone, Philip Allard.
  • Collaborators: Bespoke Joinery KT:3D
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

Text description provided by the architects. Spencer Courtyard is a development of five new dwellings created in a tight brownfield site in Finchley. The former disused timber yard presented several difficult problems to overcome before a coherent scheme emerged.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

A considered approach from initial site investigation and layout, individual house arrangement to the choice of materials demonstrates the high quality of this design. The scale and form are directly influenced by the context with the strong rooflines a response to the local vernacular.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

By demonstrating that this type of housebuilding is possible in these unorthodox pockets of land it sends a positive message to all involved in making new homes in the capital. This project reinforces the fact that good, solid design and inspiring teamwork will produce uplifting places and spaces

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide
Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

All the people involved and necessary to make this happen have contributed to improving a derelict piece of land for the greater good. Being part of this process makes everyone from local council planners, the developer, design team, neighbours and the inhabitants realise the potential and benefits of a new scheme. The knowledge gained through a consistent approach to improvement can be adapted to projects of all sizes. The compact, robust nature of this project ensures longevity.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

The environmentally striking feature of this project is the extensive use of green roofs. The benefits of this cannot be extolled highly enough. From a baron collection of ramshackle buildings and a hostile concrete concourse, 75% of the site is now covered with greenery. The inclusion on this scale really emphasises the credentials of these new houses. From the flora and fauna, wildlife, control of drainage, and thermal benefits the decision to plant green roofs  - and more unusually on pitched roofs - makes the project.

Save this picture!
© Henry Woide
© Henry Woide

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Finchley, London, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
kennedytwaddle
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United Kingdom
Cite: "Spencer Courtyard / kennedytwaddle" 30 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942523/spencer-courtyard-kennedytwaddle/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream