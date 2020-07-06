Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa RC House / PKB Arquitetura + Salt Arquitetura

Casa RC House / PKB Arquitetura + Salt Arquitetura

Save this project
Casa RC House / PKB Arquitetura + Salt Arquitetura

© André Nazareth © André Nazareth © André Nazareth © André Nazareth + 29

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Barra da Tijuca, Brazil
  • Architects: PKB Arquitetura, Salt Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7803 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  André Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Florense, Kronotex, Blindex, Deca, Ekko Revestimentos, Estúdiobola, Guandu Mármores, High End, Hunter Douglas, IF Marcenaria, Luma Iluminação, Lumini, Mãos do Oriente, Palimanan, Portobello, Suvinil, Sérgio Rodrigues, Vidro Lopez
  • Lead Architects: Fernanda Carminate, Pedro Kastrup, Pedro Salgado
  • Engineering: LRZ Engenharia
  • Landscape: Semear
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. Open and transparent spaces composes the Casa RC, a architecture design of PKB Arquitetura in partnership with Salt Arquitetura. Located in Barra da Tijuca, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, the design of the house followed one of the requests of the residents: they wanted to have the feeling of living inside a forest. Thus, the ground floor works as a large balcony facing the outside.

Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Integration is the main feature on this first floor. The panels are a solution that allows permeability and connection of the rooms between themselves and with the exterior. The few internal walls and the wood panels between the kitchen and the dining room allow the area to become wider or more reserved, depending on the occasion. Large glass panels allow the indoors to have full view of the entire garden around the house. So, outdoor planning became as important as interior design.

Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Another request of the residents, a couple with their three daughters, was that the decoration was modern and practical. The choice of easy-care materials, such as travertine marble, was essential in avoiding problems with wet feet on the ground floor, for example.

Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

In addition, the pool has two different materials; the hijau stone and hitam stone (placed on the sides) emphasizing even more the green of the environment. A streak swimming pool of 16m and a wet deck composes the pool. The surrounding wooden deck has a Jacuzzi in hitam stone. In addition, on one side of the pool is the stairway to the underground sauna, which has an underwater glass display. The upstairs has three suites one for each daughter and a master suite of the couple with 130sqm, including home office, TV lounge and spa. The goal is to offer total privacy on the upper floor and an excellent living area on the lower level.

Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
PKB Arquitetura
Office
Salt Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Casa RC House / PKB Arquitetura + Salt Arquitetura" [Casa RC / PKB Arquitetura + Salt Arquitetura] 06 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942516/casa-rc-house-pkb-arquitetura-plus-salt-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream