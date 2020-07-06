Casa RC House / PKB Arquitetura + Salt Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses • Barra da Tijuca, Brazil Architects: PKB Arquitetura, Salt Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7803 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: André Nazareth

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Florense Kronotex Blindex , Deca , Ekko Revestimentos , Estúdiobola , Guandu Mármores , High End , Hunter Douglas , IF Marcenaria , Luma Iluminação , Lumini , Mãos do Oriente , Palimanan , Portobello , Suvinil , Sérgio Rodrigues , Vidro Lopez Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Fernanda Carminate, Pedro Kastrup, Pedro Salgado

Engineering: LRZ Engenharia

Landscape: Semear

Text description provided by the architects. Open and transparent spaces composes the Casa RC, a architecture design of PKB Arquitetura in partnership with Salt Arquitetura. Located in Barra da Tijuca, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, the design of the house followed one of the requests of the residents: they wanted to have the feeling of living inside a forest. Thus, the ground floor works as a large balcony facing the outside.

Integration is the main feature on this first floor. The panels are a solution that allows permeability and connection of the rooms between themselves and with the exterior. The few internal walls and the wood panels between the kitchen and the dining room allow the area to become wider or more reserved, depending on the occasion. Large glass panels allow the indoors to have full view of the entire garden around the house. So, outdoor planning became as important as interior design.

Another request of the residents, a couple with their three daughters, was that the decoration was modern and practical. The choice of easy-care materials, such as travertine marble, was essential in avoiding problems with wet feet on the ground floor, for example.

In addition, the pool has two different materials; the hijau stone and hitam stone (placed on the sides) emphasizing even more the green of the environment. A streak swimming pool of 16m and a wet deck composes the pool. The surrounding wooden deck has a Jacuzzi in hitam stone. In addition, on one side of the pool is the stairway to the underground sauna, which has an underwater glass display. The upstairs has three suites one for each daughter and a master suite of the couple with 130sqm, including home office, TV lounge and spa. The goal is to offer total privacy on the upper floor and an excellent living area on the lower level.