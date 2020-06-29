Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Germany
  5. St. Raphael Daycare and Family Center / GERHARD FEUERSTEIN Architekt BDA + Architekturbüro Raum und Bau

St. Raphael Daycare and Family Center / GERHARD FEUERSTEIN Architekt BDA + Architekturbüro Raum und Bau

Save this project
St. Raphael Daycare and Family Center / GERHARD FEUERSTEIN Architekt BDA + Architekturbüro Raum und Bau

© Luis Tamaya © Luis Tamaya © Luis Tamaya © Luis Tamaya + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Day Care
Wangen im Allgäu, Germany
  • Collaborators: Verena Schmid, Andreas Mayr, Hannes Graser
  • Site Management : Thomas Flatschacher
  • Landscape Architecture: Martin Kappler mit Karin Dettmar
  • Structural Engineers: merz kley partners
  • Mechanical Services: Vogt & Feist
  • Building Physics: Herz & Lang
  • Fire Safety Engineers: Anwander
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Tamaya
© Luis Tamaya

Text description provided by the architects. The wooden construction, which does not have a basement, essentially consists of a flat roof building to which 4 buildings with a gable roof are docked. While the individual daycare groups are housed in these saddle roofed buildings, the low-rise building houses communal functions such as the foyer, alias „the market square“, a kitchen with dining area, a multi-purpose room, a so-called research rooms and the administration. The flat roof is extensively greened, while the gable roofs are cladded with sheet metal.

Save this picture!
© Luis Tamaya
© Luis Tamaya
Save this picture!
© Luis Tamaya
© Luis Tamaya

Also, the interiors are predominated by wooden surfaces, the wall claddings in the common rooms are made of untreated silver fir. The suspended wood slat ceilings generate an excellent acoustic room quality. The ensemble made of natural materials is a pleasant environment for children and staff – additionally to the green surroundings at the edge of the village, you can also see the Alps through the large window surfaces. One ventilation system per group house ensures constant air exchange and the district heating comes from the wood chip system of the neighboring gym.

Save this picture!
© Luis Tamaya
© Luis Tamaya
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Tamaya
© Luis Tamaya

Due to the arrangement of the group houses, each group has its own courtyard. In the common outdoor area, you can find additional to a range of playground equipment, a further special attraction: an animal house where chickens and rabbits are living. For the animals though the currently peaceful times are over at the end of June at the latest.

Save this picture!
© Luis Tamaya
© Luis Tamaya

In order to meet the budget of 4.1 million euros, the ensemble was built on one floor. This eliminates the need for stairwells and a lift system, as well as complex facade cleaning of the upper floors. The municipality of Wangen reports on its website, that this construction was included in the "Low-Tech Building" project of the international Lake of Constance conference, which will research a number of currently planned or recently completed low-tech buildings in the Lake of Constance region. At the opening of the daycare center, the Mayor of Wangen, Mr. Michael Lang was very pleased with the building and praised the design as well as the craftsmanship of the executing companies: "We have here a very good result of timber construction, which will attract attention way beyond our region. "

Save this picture!
© Luis Tamaya
© Luis Tamaya

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Primisweiler, 88239 Wangen im Allgäu, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GERHARD FEUERSTEIN Architekt BDA
Office
Architekturbüro Raum und Bau
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Day Care Germany
Cite: "St. Raphael Daycare and Family Center / GERHARD FEUERSTEIN Architekt BDA + Architekturbüro Raum und Bau" 29 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942513/st-raphael-daycare-and-family-center-gerhard-feuerstein-architekt-bda-plus-architekturburo-raum-und-bau/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream