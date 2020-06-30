Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Chile
  5. Zagreb Office / Oficina Bravo

Zagreb Office / Oficina Bravo

Save this project
Zagreb Office / Oficina Bravo

© Felipe Fontecilla © Felipe Fontecilla © Felipe Fontecilla © Felipe Fontecilla + 14

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices, Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Ñuñoa, Chile
  • Architects: Oficina Bravo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2798 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Felipe Fontecilla
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Villalba
  • Lead Architect: Sebastián Bravo
  • Design Team: Ignacio Monroy, Raúl Pacheco, Catalina Cárcamo, Ander López, Emmanuelle Mariès
  • Builder: Clánex
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Text description provided by the architects. Zagreb Office is a transformation project to turn a pre-existing structure into office spaces. The building is located on a corner site in Santiago, in an urban renewal zone that combines residential buildings and workshops. 

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

The project included finding an appropriate site, focusing on locating terrains that, whether because of their location within the block or because of their size, were not subjected to pressure from the real-estate market.

The selected site is an old adobe and brick house built during the 1930’s, which operated as a motor automobile repair shop during 45 years. Since it had been used as a workshop, it was decided to empty out the interior, leaving the façade as the only remainder of its original residential nature.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

The project’s strategy proposes a volume that is hermetic towards the outside yet open and transparent towards the inside. The floor plan is organized around a central patio and staircase that gives order and allows for light to enter the space. The structure of the project is resolved through an interior metallic grid that extends beyond the original façade.

An obsolete structure is thus recovered through a small-scale intervention, revitalizing the neighborhood and allowing for a development that is harmonious with its scale and history.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ñuñoa, Metropolitan Region, Chile

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Oficina Bravo
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Chile
Cite: "Zagreb Office / Oficina Bravo" [Oficina Zagreb / Oficina Bravo] 30 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942510/zagreb-office-oficina-bravo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream