Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Germany
  5. Carmen Würth Forum / David Chipperfield Architects

Carmen Würth Forum / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this project
Carmen Würth Forum / David Chipperfield Architects

© Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum, Cultural Center
Künzelsau, Germany
  • Architect In Charge: David Chipperfield Architects Berlin
  • Partners: David Chipperfield, Harald Müller, Martin Reichert, Alexander Schwarz (Design lead)
  • Project Architect (Competition): Annette Flohrschütz
  • Competition Team: Sandra Badji, Markus Bauer, Jan Blaurock, Ute Burdelski, Mirjam von Busch, Florian Dirschedl, Ulrike Eberhardt, Hannah Jonas, Hjördis Klein, Barbara Koller, Martina Maire, Jana Raudnitzky, Stefanie Schleipen, Marika Schmidt, Moritz Uhlmann; Grafik, Visualisierung: Dalia Liksaite, Antonia Schlegel, Ute Zscharnt
  • Project Architect (Phase 2): Marcus Mathias (Preparation and brief to Technical design, Site design and construction supervision, Procurement)
  • Project Team: Alexander Bellmann, Leander Bulst, Bernhard Danigel, Dirk Gschwind, Christopher Jonas, Linda von Karstedt, Maximilian Lohmann, Thomas Schöpf, Nils Stelter; Graphics, Visualisation: Dalia Liksaite, Ken Polster
  • Executive Architect : Kraft + Kraft Architekten, Schwäbisch Hall (Procurement, Construction supervision) represented by Gerd Eckert and Markus Masseretti
  • Structural Engineer: Mayer-Vorfelder und Dinkelacker Ingenieurgesellschaft für Bauwesen GmbH und Co KG, Sindelfingen
  • Services Engineer: ZB Zimmermann und Becker GmbH, Heilbronn PBS Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Aalen (Electrical consultant)
  • Building Physics, Acoustics: Horstmann + Berger, Altensteig
  • Fire Consultant: Halfkann + Kirchner, Stuttgart
  • Façade Consultant: Reba Fassadentechnik AG, Chur
  • Lighting Consultant: Arup Deutschland GmbH, Berlin (Daylight consultant)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. A second construction phase completes the Carmen Würth Forum for the Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG situated in the town of Künzelsau in southern Germany. A flexible conference area and an art museum extend the existing concert hall and large event hall, opened in 2017. The diverse range of functions further establishes the complex’s conceptual idea of a forum and allows the building to be open continuously, in particular, due to its use as a museum.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The contemplative exhibition spaces, dedicated to exquisite pieces from the Würth Collection, provide a counterpoint to the event spaces. The museum with its café and foyer includes a large, divisible exhibition hall with a daylight atmosphere and a smaller, more intimate graphics art gallery. Through a glazed belvedere, the museum opens up to the vast landscape and initiates a dialogue between the works of art and the place, continued in a sculpture park set in the scenic surroundings of the Carmen Würth Forum.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The clear architecture of the forum adopts the forms and language of industrial architecture while refining it in terms of materiality. It seeks a sculptural engagement not only with the surrounding landscape but also with the clear forms of Würth‘s company premises.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 74653 Künzelsau, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
David Chipperfield Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Cultural Center Germany
Cite: "Carmen Würth Forum / David Chipperfield Architects" 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942502/carmen-wurth-forum-david-chipperfield-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream