Alley in the House / FHHH FRIENDS

Alley in the House / FHHH FRIENDS

© Roh Kyoung

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: FHHH FRIENDS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roh Kyoung
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atree, Bybigtable, FILOBE, Forbo, Samhan C1
  • Architect In Charge: Han Seungjae, Han Yangkyu, Yoon Hanjin, Park Hyesang, On Dinseong
  • Construction: Lawoo
  • Landscape Design: A-Tree
  • Furniture Design: BYBIGTABLE
© Roh Kyoung
© Roh Kyoung

Text description provided by the architects. A House for a family in old residential district in Seoul. ‘Yeonhui-ro 11 ma-gil’ is a major walking trail that cuts across an old residential district to the back mountain range of Yeon-hui-dong, Seoul. The numerous stairs that crisscross the alley street and the back mountain are also a part of “Yeonhui-ro 11 ma-gil” the approach scaling the stairs and facing the houses resembles the grand stairs of a hotel or the entrance to an ancient palace.

© Roh Kyoung
© Roh Kyoung
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Roh Kyoung
© Roh Kyoung

Having I lived in yeonhui-dong for about 20 years, I always felt that this place was underused. I thought it would be nice to have people sit by the stairs, engage in conversation, spend time reading, or hold small parties, but all these merely remained potential options.

© Roh Kyoung
© Roh Kyoung
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Roh Kyoung
© Roh Kyoung

I decided to bring this potential into a home. I wanted this road to continue into the house. When there are two walls, the space between turns into a road. Between building and a wall, or between two walls, There is an alleyway. Just as there is a wide staircase between houses, I place a wide staircase between the rooms. the staircase is somewhat wide in relation to the scale of the house overall.

© Roh Kyoung
© Roh Kyoung

And because it is the brightest spot in the house, the children often sit there to read. Following the “road”, there is even the fun of crossing a bridge- in this way, the question that I wondering from the beginning was this: ‘why should outside and inside be difference?’ It is still Yeonhui-dong inside the house.”

© Roh Kyoung
© Roh Kyoung

Project gallery

