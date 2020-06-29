The World's Tallest Hybrid Timber Tower is Under Construction in Sydney, Australia

The Atlassian Sydney Headquarters, the soon to be “world’s tallest hybrid timber building” is being built in Sydney, Australia. Designed by SHoP in partnership with BVN, the 40-story high tower will provide, once completed in 2025, a new and innovative space for technology giant Atlassian.

Designed in conjunction with New York-based architect SHoP, in partnership with Australian firm BVN and Eckersley O’Callaghan as the structural engineering firm, the new Atlassian Headquarters in Sydney will break all the records. Under construction, the world’s tallest hybrid timber building will be home to thousands of technology workers.

Including a mix of outdoor and indoor spaces, the timber design with a glass and steel façade, “will use an energy-efficient approach that features natural ventilation and large planted terraces giving access to nature”. The project, in line with Atlassian’s values, will operate on 100% renewable energy and reach net-zero emissions. In fact, the headquarters aim for 50% less embodied carbon in construction compared to a conventional building, and 50% less energy consumption compared with a new conventionally operated building. Solar panels in the vertical facades will help generate green power on-site. Eventually, the building will operate on 100% renewable energy with built-in solar panels in the façade.

Realizing Atlassian’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the new hybrid structure “is significantly lower in embodied carbon and offers a substantial reduction in the building’s carbon footprint”.In addition, the façade incorporates an electricity-generating system with self-shade capabilities to reduce direct heat gain internally. “Combined with the use of mass timber, the innovative facade enables the project to leverage Sydney's temperate climate to help reduce carbon emissions and generate onsite energy”.

Our collective work around the world focuses on elevating the experience of the public realm in urban environments, so we really welcome this opportunity to work with such wonderful partners to create a high-performance landmark for Sydney's new tech district, at ground level, and in the skyline. -- William Sharples, SHoP Founding Principal

A leading design in Mass Timber Construction (MTC), the project at approximately 180 meters / 590 feet high, is the tallest commercial hybrid timber building in the world. Part of the design, the structural element of the building is tied to the façade. Imagined by SHoP/BVN together with Eckersley O’Callaghan, this approach generates a steel exoskeleton that supports the mega floors between neighborhoods. Moreover, the timber building generates a warm and inviting environment, for workers and visitors.