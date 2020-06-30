ReYard House / Team Bosphorus from Turkey

+ 43

Houses, Sustainability • Ben Guerir, Morocco Designers: Team Bosphorus from Turkey

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Hacer Bozkurt

Photographs: Hacer Bozkurt

Project Team: Team Bosphorus from Turkey

Client: Solar Decathlon Africa

Lead Architects: Aslı Aldemir, Bekir Süleymanoğlu, Ilgın Yeşim Eldeş, Avni Yılmaz

Design Team: Aslı Aldemir, Bekir Süleymanoğlu, Ilgın Yeşim Eldeş, Avni Yılmaz, Onur Yılmaz, Ceren Çakar, Ege Nurcan, Serhan Kaya, Cem Fırat, Esra Kıygın, Fatih Seymen, Ayşe Yılmaz, Mustafa Demirel

Engineering And Construction: İsmail Çelik, Tarık Ateşer, Recep Tuna, Ece Zeynep Kalyoncuoğlu, Seda Kundakçı, Ahmet Can Bölük, Özge Aslan, İrem Esen, Hamdi Ergök, Ali Uğur Tülüoğlu, Talha Öz, Batuhan Üzümcüoğlu, Merve Derinpınar, Erdem Akım, Ayşenur Uzaslan, Saniya Üstün, Berrak Ecem Ozan, Elif Nur Tepe, Rami Rafil Abdulwahhab Al-Samaraae, Merve Karamustafa, Derya Dikbıyık

Consultants: Prof. Ruhi Kafesçioğlu, Prof. Dr. Özden Ağra, Asst. Prof. Dr. Murat Çakan, Muhammed Maraşlı, Süleyman Akım, Fatma Akım, Erden Güven, Murat Şanal, Dilek Yürük, Özgül Öztürk, Dr. Kerem Ercoşkun, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ebru Akkaya, Dr. Emine Can Güven, Dr. Neslihan Say, Ahmet Topbaş, Res. Asst. Dr. Mustafa Kemal Sevindir, Res. Asst. Alişan Gönül, Res. Asst. Atalay Yıldırım

Text description provided by the architects. The ReYard House has designed and built by Team Bosphorus for the Africa edition of an international collegiate sustainable and energy efficient building competition ‘Solar Decathlon’. Team Bosphorus is-the first Turkish team competed in Solar Decathlon-including students and professors from two well-known universities of İstanbul/Turkey; İstanbul Technical University and Yildiz Technical University. The team has been awarded in 3 categories in the competition; Innovation, engineering and Construction, Social Awareness.

Riad is the name typology of traditional soil based Moroccan house which re-minds the life of Traditional Turkish houses with yards and open corridors. ReYard as a name of our house consists of two syllables "re" and "yard". First syllable "re" means "again" and "recycle", second syllable"yard" refers to "courtyard" and Riad.

The design of the ReYard House is inspired by both traditional Turkish and Moroccan architectural styles and reflects the "art de vivre" of a modern 5-members Moroccan family. For both cultures privacy has an utmost importance which shaped the architecture of the houses. Families generally spend their times in the yards, which are considered as integral parts of a living unit. This is the reason why comfort conditions of the yard is important.

ReYard House courtyard is designed to be comfortable, shaded, comfortably humid space for the hot and dry desert climate. The separator walls are designed to allow the wind through the yard to cool down the temperature while limiting the visual contact from outside South and West facades of the house do not have any transparent elements.

Solar panels of ReYard House are inclined at 15 degrees with respect to earth on top of the wooden canopy for maximum efficiency. This canopy protects the yard from the sun and ensures climate comfort. It also captures and redirects wind into the yard. Meanwhile the evaporation from the algea pool will help to cool down the courtyard. The rammed earth based and wooden framed panels are the fundamental building elements of the ReYard House. The walls of the House are brought together by connecting them side by side. Bamboo sticks are used in between the inner and outer panels as insulating material. The house has been designed as a modular system.

Regarding to microalgae technology, treatment of waste water and biochemical conversion of solar power is going to occur in our house. Moreover, electricity and heat energy is going to be obtained by converting the organic waste of the house and microalgae biomass into biogas. Natural cycles going to be imitated by repumping the CO2 gas coming out from burning process to algae pond. Thus nearly zero carbon emission is going to be provided. Other environment friendly technologies and methods to reduce energy consumption;

-Photovoltaic Panels

-Thermal Solar Collector

-Air/Water Heat Pump

-Local, Natural Building Materials

-Evaporative Cooling