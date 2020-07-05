Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
Room Shoji 04 / Yamagata Arquitetura

Room Shoji 04 / Yamagata Arquitetura

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Residential Architecture, Interior Design
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Yamagata Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  904 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arali Móveis, Celdom, De'Longhi, Deca, Dimlux, Duratex, Estúdio Manus, FAS Iluminação, GALERIA ARTUR FIDALGO, Galeria HAP, Galeria Lume, Ginger & Jagger, Laer Engenharia, Latão e Arte, Loja Teo, Lumini, Líder Interiores, Marché Art de Vie, Mekal , +7
  • Lead Architects: Aldi Flosi, Bruno Rangel, Paloma Yamagata
  • Project Team: DAVI BONVINI, AMANDA FALEIRO
  • Engineering: LAER
  • Consultor Iluminação: Lumini
  • Consultor Vídeo: Arte Vídeo
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Premiere of Yamagata Architecture at Casa Cor São Paulo 2016 takes off a flip-free japan to address contemporary lifestyle elementary issues in the chaos of metropole, presents an authentic and original proposal that connects with its own prospects : space optimization, sustainability, ergonomics and poetry. While life in megalopoles through cholorous times, we concepts concepts as peace, calm, design and ergonomics in this urban, timely environment and with high niponic influence. 

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Plan
Plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Therefore, the unit baptized “shoji 04” develops in 84m2 that sends to the small and comfortable spaces of japan, but without ethnic flowers: the box could be inserted in any cosmopolite city, in asia, in europe, asia, in africa in europe, asia or in the americas. In practice a large volume of wood absorbs the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, organizes the project spaceally and allows the light to enter generally, in connection with the precepts of sustainability and connection with nature. The same volume seems to delicate parallelly to a large gallery where the social areas of living and dining are distributed.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The delicadeza of japanese architecture and shoji panels, used to sectorize and divide areas in eastern houses, were some references for the formatting of this volume. The oriental aesthetic philosophy of wabisabi, where the beauty of imperfections is highly valued, they are also present in this metropolitan oasis which has the patience of white as a predominating color in concrete slabs, industrial elements and parental elements. Marcenaria is traditional, made with stylized cases and aligned to the formal distribution of the furniture, printing an unusual atmosphere and strengthens the nipo-industrial concept. A mix of temperatures, textures and perceptions: light wood, hydraulic tile, marble and metal.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The art curator brings the signature of alessandro sartore, gathering works from artists with universal prestige, alma and rg carioca. But, again, without geographic apartheids, looking at the contemporary house in a much more zen, that interprets in the domestic space a modern narrative of ancestral values.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Project location

Address: São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Interior Design Brazil
Cite: "Room Shoji 04 / Yamagata Arquitetura" [Habitação SHOJI 04 / Yamagata Arquitetura] 05 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

