Brazil
World
  5. Anexo Nuage House / Yamagata Arquitetura

Anexo Nuage House / Yamagata Arquitetura

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Interior Design
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Yamagata Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  699 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, B&B Italia, Florense, Aline Matsumoto, Atelier Colormix, Boa Vidros, Botteh, Casual Móveis, Codex Home, Collectania, Colormix, Construflama, Deca, La Lampe, Loja Teo, MMartann, Marcenaria, Max Design, Oriente-se Tapetes, Salvador Cordaro , +3
  • Lead Architects: Aldi Flosi, Bruno Rangel, Paloma Yamagata
  • Project Team: Davi Bonvini, Amanda Faleiro, Matheus Henrique
  • Lighting: La Lampe
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. A small house in size but big in memories, in the moments lived there with friends and family.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Plan
Plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

In the desire to have a large hanging garden or a small organic garden in the corridor, connected with technology and environmental issues.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

A fragile and delicate structure, dressed with layers of memories, references, small fragments brought from places visited and full of vital elements for well-being.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Ventilated, illuminated, free from excesses but with warmth and the identity of those who always return home as a balanced, sustainable refuge, integrated with the environment and the city where it is but with a cutout and a particular identity, with benefits that hectic and frantic day-to-day life in the metropolises no longer brings them.

Project gallery

Yamagata Arquitetura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interior Design Brazil
Cite: "Anexo Nuage House / Yamagata Arquitetura" [Anexo Nuage / Yamagata Arquitetura] 02 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942472/anexo-nuage-house-yamagata-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

