Anexo Nuage House / Yamagata Arquitetura

+ 16

Lead Architects: Aldi Flosi, Bruno Rangel, Paloma Yamagata

Project Team: Davi Bonvini, Amanda Faleiro, Matheus Henrique

Clients: Casa Cor São Paulo

Lighting: La Lampe

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A small house in size but big in memories, in the moments lived there with friends and family.

In the desire to have a large hanging garden or a small organic garden in the corridor, connected with technology and environmental issues.

A fragile and delicate structure, dressed with layers of memories, references, small fragments brought from places visited and full of vital elements for well-being.

Ventilated, illuminated, free from excesses but with warmth and the identity of those who always return home as a balanced, sustainable refuge, integrated with the environment and the city where it is but with a cutout and a particular identity, with benefits that hectic and frantic day-to-day life in the metropolises no longer brings them.