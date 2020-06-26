Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. Ricco Burger Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Ricco Burger Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save this project
Ricco Burger Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami + 20

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant, Renovation
Brasilia, Brazil
  • Autors: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  • Design Team: Ewerton Alves, Guilherme Mahana
  • Contractor: Grid Engenharia
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. It took four months since the beginning of the project until the conclusion of the restaurant's renovations. Due to a tight budget, the short deadline for construction, and the similarity of the functional program to the former house, we decided on a strategy to reuse the old property as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

We were concerned with maximizing the potential connection between the front street and the public garden in the back of the store (connected to the residential superblock) and reinforcing the perception of its interior as a continuation of the public space, in addition to "filtering" the street's visual pollution into the property. The built environment was modified through the creation of a steel frame annex in the back of the store that enlarges the dining areas and offers a new staircase entrance to the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The raw kitchen infrastructure and service counters were preserved, as well as the bathrooms. All pre-existing finishes were removed, except for the original wood flooring on the top floor. The only areas that were refinished were those where the finishings were essential to its operation (preparation and assembly of food, counters, and part of the fixed seating). The rest of the plaster, and ceiling and wall coverings were removed, revealing sections of exposed systems and all the imperfections of the original construction. The "truth" of the materials discovered in the construction relates to the restaurant's concept: to use simple and natural ingredients and to keep the entire food preparation process visible.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The whole ground floor and the public sidewalk are covered with the same flooring material. Most parts of the front and back façades are covered with a translucent glass block surface with a structural steel frame, which filters natural light and blurs the shapes and colors on the outside. The 20x20cm formats are found throughout the entire new intervention: the white tiles, the pavement and ground floor, and the glass blocks, all have the same modularity.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Brasília - Distrito Federal, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BLOCO Arquitetos
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Ricco Burger Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Ricco Burger / BLOCO Arquitetos] 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942463/ricco-burger-restaurant-bloco-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream