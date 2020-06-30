Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Namra Coffee / D1 Architectural Studio

Namra Coffee / D1 Architectural Studio

© Hiroyuki Oki

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Vietnam
  Architects: D1 Architectural Studio
  Area: 147
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Làng Đúc Phước Kiều, Mr. Đỗ Anh Hoàng Vương, Mộc An Phước, Mộc An Tý, Quyết Tiến Company, Trimble Navigation
  Team Leader: Nguyen Thanh Tân
  Design Team: Nguyen Thi Thien Thanh
  Client: Mr. Rin
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the bustling Hoang Dieu street in Da Nang city, Namra Coffee holds within itself a feeling of serenity, intimacy, a cherishment of slow-living moments right in the heart of a hurried city. Designed by D1 Architectural Studio as a relaxing place to escape from city busy streets, Namra Coffee is an oasis of tranquility and silence which is covered with layers of greenery.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The old house once served as a wedding dress showroom with an original style of 70s modernist. Tan Nguyen – the head architecture was fascinated by the charm of historic architecture and decided to preserve the most iconic details to breathe in an impression of reminiscing among the new elements.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

By treasuring the things that make this property unique: double-layered brick walls, green cement floor, 70s style balcony, it leaves a shadow of the building’s former self while is still able to highlight the new lively appearance and enrich its character. The green cement color was employed to become the theme color for this coffee shop. Through revealing layers of old architecture, the team wants to display such tribute to the past and form a connection of bygone days to the present.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

D1 retained the historic style of its original building and modified with modern materials for functional and aesthetic purposes. The setting while charming in its authenticity, posed an immediate and obvious design challenge. In order to create the desired peaceful atmosphere, D1 Architectural Studio aimed to rework the existing structure into a “healthier” open space with greenery, natural lighting which allows movement to flow freely across the floors. The team relocated the stairs to the back of the property and took down blocking walls to open up the space and improve ventilation. Half of the heavy concrete floors were removed and replaced with a steel-framed structure to raise the floor step. The new spatial arrangement harmonizes the characters of spaces:

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Stillness and Movement - On the ground floor, the coffee bar creates an ambiance of a lively atmosphere which will make a good first impression. On the second floor, things are slowly shifted into a much relaxed and private atmosphere. Customers can leisurely enjoy their cups of coffee while watching the busy bar below. With every step comes a movement of changing ambiance. When customers reach the third floor, they will have a chance to experience a remarkable Zen feeling.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The former blocking steel facade was replaced with open glass windows and balconies full of plants that allow a generosity of sunlight to energize the place with natural vitality. The storefront glass windows were installed in asymmetrical order, created an intimate, womb-like effect that dulled out street noise and separated guests from the unruly outside world. It is gently revealing yet tranquility private. The décor of Namra Coffee lay a lot of emphasis on being sustainable. Instead of sourcing mass-produced, commercially available items, the team decided to furnish the place with handmade, local artisans which makes it much more appealing. Instead of sourcing mass-produced, commercially available items, the team decided to furnish the place with handmade, local artisans which makes it much more appealing.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address: 358 Hoang Dieu Street, Hai Chau Ward, Da Nang, Vietnam

Cite: "Namra Coffee / D1 Architectural Studio" 30 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

