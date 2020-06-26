Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Shell House / Tono Mirai Architects

Shell House / Tono Mirai Architects

Save this project
Shell House / Tono Mirai Architects

© takeshi noguchi © takeshi noguchi © takeshi noguchi © takeshi noguchi + 51

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Tono Mirai
  • Design Team: Tono Mirai Architects
  • Construction: Terashima Construction Company
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© takeshi noguchi
© takeshi noguchi

Small earth house with local wood, clay and traditional  techniques in contemporary environment performance.  It is a small villa in the forest of Nagano Pref. located centre of Japan. A client's request that "architecture that is unusual, beautiful, and does not make you feel old in time" and strict condition of the retreat line by the landscape regulation and the building volume ratio of 20% of 290M2 site were design requirements.

Save this picture!
© takeshi noguchi
© takeshi noguchi
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© takeshi noguchi
© takeshi noguchi

Following that, close the north / west side that lots of passengers, waterway flows, and a large opening to take in sunlight and heat. Think about the organic shape of "totally blend into the surrounding forest" which it has on the east and south side. To be a model of house less environmental impact, with local FSC wood, earth and people's hands without petrochemical materials.

Save this picture!
© takeshi noguchi
© takeshi noguchi

All the interior rooms are finished with local earth and wood. The earth wall of the curved surface gently stretches across the whole. When drawing in the southeast wooden fittings, it becomes integrated with the forest through the wood deck. On the first floor, change with a stepped up, with sanitary and restroom in the back of continuous wooden doors.  

Save this picture!
© takeshi noguchi
© takeshi noguchi
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© takeshi noguchi
© takeshi noguchi

This house is designed according to passive design. Outside wall, roof and ceiling average heat transmission coefficient UA = 0.49. (W/m2K), Japanese environmental assessment CASBEE S ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ and satisfying the primary energy consumption standards in Japan reduction of 11%. The earth wall is combined with 180 mm wool insulation U = 0.207 (W/m 2 K). Seven beams born from the organic earth wall are expressed the cycle of life of the human and universe. And the two inscribed circles represent the correspondence of them. It is the architecture talked to human born from and return to Earth.

Save this picture!
© takeshi noguchi
© takeshi noguchi

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Tono Mirai Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Shell House / Tono Mirai Architects" 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942445/shell-house-tono-mirai-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream