Workshop Ricostruzione - The Youth Activity Center / MC A

+ 15

Lead Architects Concept And Project Development: Mario Cucinella, Marco Dell’Agli

Design Team Concept And Project Development: Francesco Galli, Arianna Balboni, Mirco Bianchini, Valentino Gareri, Federico La Piccirella, Clelia Zappalà

Mechanical Engineering Concept And Project Development: Studio Tecnico P.S.

Structural Engineering Concept And Project Development: Sarti Ingegneria

Quantity Surveyor: Roberto Guidi

Architectural Design: Giorgio Gabrielli

Mechanical Engineering Executive Project: Paolo Lotti

Electrical Engineering Executive Project: Paolo Lotti

Structural Engineering Executive Project: Stefano Ferretti

Construction Manager: Marco Dell’Agli

Safety Coordination: Luca Lenzi

Quality Control: Alberto Scaravelli

First Phase Construction: Scattolini & Foroncelli s.r.l.

Second Phase Construction: F.lli Lecce s.r.l.

Façades: Promo s.p.a.

Electrical Systems: Melegari & Marocchi s.n.c.

Beneficiary: Municipality of Quistello

Rendering: Paris Render Studio

More Specs

Less Specs

Architecture and function

The project is located on the outskirts of Quistello, Mantua and is part of the government's redevelopment plan after the earthquake. The project includes a youth activity center and a 2,000-square-meter park. Although the public building is mainly used by young people under the age of 18, it is flexible enough to be used by businesses, individuals, college students and young people for the vents and meetings. This is a single-storey building divided into two areas, namely service space and activity space.

Save this picture! building and surrounding environment. Image © MC Archive

Outdoor square

The external space of the building is partially surrounded by a carefully designed landscape. The paving is mainly located in front of the building, forming a small outdoor plaza that can be used to hold various public events and provide a new place for local people to relax.

Glass wall

The building facade uses glass wall to keep the interior and outdoor park landscapes in close contact. The glass wall is shaded by the awning on the outside, and the amount of sunlight can be adjusted according to different periods and specific needs to ensure sufficient light in the room. Although the glass wall is very light, it still uses double glazing to ensure thermal insulation. The gate is also cushioned with a double-layer board, with insulation material inserted in between.

Structure and energy saving

The structure is entirely made of reinforced concrete, which ensures a high thermal inertia and thus compensates for the portability of the facade. The entire project is based on the principle of environmental sustainability to reduce energy consumption and improve comfort inside and outside the building.