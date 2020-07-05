Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Baan Bubble Dome House / Nat Telichenko

© Yakiv Liashenko

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kharkiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Nat Telichenko
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  452
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yakiv Liashenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artemide, Delta Light, Ligne Roset, MARAZZI, Miniforms, Pedini, Porada, Art Cerame, Cedri Martini, Dorelan, Eichholtz, Fiam Italia, Flos, Gervasoni 1882, La Forma, Levantin Design, Peronda, Plus Object, Turetskiy, Vibia Light
  • Lead Architect: Nat Telichenko
  • Client: Nat Telichenko
  • Engineering: Holstroy Company, Sergey Denisov, GoodHouse Company
  • Landscape: Nat Telichenko
  • Consultants: Vladimir Ozerov, Alexey Bulat
  • Collaborators: Plus Object
© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko

Text description provided by the architects. Baan Bubble dome house with a magnificent sunset & lake view, designed in the spirit of retro-futurism; a landscape with very special thematic terraces - a Chinese garden with a dragon trail, a classic Japanese Rock Garden, and Mediterranean line, where the Red Vine infinity pool is located.

© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko
Plan
Plan
© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko

There’s a Bubble Boat attached to the house, snow-white ship with a decked terrace and romantic views of the pool and lake. Inside the ship, there is a lounge zone for a beautiful, relaxing guest reception.

© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko

It is impressive that there is not a single straight wall in the building - all walls are curved and have a slope. The maximum ceiling height is 5 m. The usable space is 100 m2. There are several zones in the house, from there you can hear bright acoustics, and feel the movement of the sound.

© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko

Due to its shape and special technologies, the house retains heat in winter and cool in summer. The Baan Bubble has a lot of light and a fantastic sense of space.

© Yakiv Liashenko
© Yakiv Liashenko

Project gallery

Nat Telichenko
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ukraine
