Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. House in Red Concrete / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

House in Red Concrete / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Save this project
House in Red Concrete / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lillehammer, Norway
  • Lead Architects: ohn Sanden, Ingvild Hodnekvam
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The red house is designed as a repetitive building kit of insulated concrete elements. The load-bearing elements are arranged independently of the inner walls, providing the clients with a generous house that can be adapted to changing needs. The rational construction made it possible for the clients to do large parts of the construction themselves.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Housing prices in Norway are high and there are few alternatives to the standardised housing market. As architects we wish to contribute to different forms of living; co-operative housing, self-built housing, intergenerational housing, and other home-sharing arrangements. In Lillehammer, we have a built project intended for a three-generation family. Due to a relatively large programme and a limited budget, the economy became an important factor. We needed to find solutions that were affordable and that would suit the intended use.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The topography at the site is steep, with a height difference of about 10m (32ft) within a 650 sqm site. A large part of the house is dug into the hillside in order to fit the programme to the compact site, and at the same time follow height regulations and maximise the view. The house is angled diagonally to the fall of the terrain in order to generate outdoor spaces of high quality on all sides and to access the view from all three floors.

Save this picture!
Floor plan level 2
Floor plan level 2

Based on the limited budget and with two facades partly underground, we chose prefabricated concrete elements like the exterior building material. All facades, both over- and underground are made insulated concrete (Cellcrete) with a 50mm outer layer in pigmented concrete. Iron oxide is added to the concrete mix to create a distinct red colour. The slabs are exposed in the ceiling to make the structure readable.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

The rational building system makes construction easier, permits simple detailing, and in turn a lower building cost. The visible joints between the prefabricated elements and the lines between the boards in the casting blend generates a characteristic pattern in the facades. Concrete elements are repeated in order to reuse the formwork for several elements. The repetitive system of separate elements enables the potential reuse of the building materials in the future.  

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

Wood is often the chosen construction material in projects with high sustainability ambition. However, when we look back at historical buildings of high quality, they have often constructed in stone or concrete – hard and robust materials that are built to last. In the project at Lillehammer we wanted to investigate how to build a house that can absorb the evolution of use as a new hypothesis for a sustainable architecture. It is a house that is built to last by adaption or re-appropriation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

The inner walls are independent of the load-bearing system, which means that the plan can be reconfigured. The house can easily be adapted to future residents or changing needs. The interior of the kitchen and living room is clad in knot-free pine, both on walls and in the ceiling. As for the rest of the house, the concrete slabs are exposed in the ceiling. The floors are covered with standard cement screed. Furniture in pine plywood is built on site.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

The combination of a rational and repetitive building system and the substantial effort from the clients resulted in a very low building cost. Through their own efforts in the building period, the owners of the house have gained substantial knowledge about their own house and they feel strong ownership of both the process and the end result.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Courtesy of Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "House in Red Concrete / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects" 25 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942396/house-in-red-concrete-sanden-plus-hodnekvam-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream