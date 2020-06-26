NCARB Reports Number of U.S. Architects Continues to Grow

Save this picture! The Financial Park Offices / Helen & Hard. Image © Sindre Ellingsen

The National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) has released its annual Survey of Architectural Registration Boards, which provides exclusive insight into data collected from the architectural licensing boards throughout the United States. Based on the new data, the number of architects licensed in the United States has increased over the last two years.

As NCARB reports, the number of licensed architects rose to 116,242 in 2019, representing a 1% increase from 2018 and a 10 percentage point increase compared to the number of U.S. architects seen a decade ago. The increase in the number of architects in 2019 is especially apparent when compared to the U.S. population: while the number of architects licensed in the U.S. has risen over 10% in the last decade, the total U.S. population has risen just 6%, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Conducted annually by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), the survey provides exclusive insight into data from the architectural licensing boards of the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “There is reassurance in knowing the profession was in excellent health going into this challenging time, and we hope it emerges stronger and more dynamic than ever before,” said NCARB CEO Michael Armstrong. “With our data serving as a baseline for the state of licensure, we can monitor the impact and identify opportunities to provide support in the years to come.”

News via NCARB