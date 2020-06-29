Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. San Simón Cabins / Fernando Weber

San Simón Cabins / Fernando Weber

Save this project
San Simón Cabins / Fernando Weber

© Sergio López © Sergio López © Sergio López © Sergio López + 40

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Bravo valley, Mexico
  • Architects: Weber Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sergio López
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, MOEN, Duravit, Adobe, Aznusi Cucine, Chimeneas Esqueda, Inter-Office, Interceramic, Studio DavidPompa
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Weber
  • Interior Design: Anina Schulte-Trux
  • Project Management, Architecture: Enrique Hernández González
  • Project Management, Interior Design: Paola Pérez Hadad
  • Construction Management: Gerardo Daniel Vázquez Cisneros
  • Design Team: Estefanía Romano, Fernanda Martínez, Ana Paula Ceballos
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a forest about 20 minutes from the lake in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, the project consists of five volumes that are distributed in an area of ​​5,000m2 of land with the aim of accommodating the extensive architectural program with the least impact to the existing vegetation of the place, thus, instead of a large joint footprint that required the felling of several trees, the different cabins move between the gaps that naturally exist between the trees, also integrating them into the architecture at all times.

Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López

A cabin for social use, four guest cabins and the main cabin that houses the client's home make up the project, all with orientations that allow you to take full advantage of natural light and also to get incredible views towards the forest. In addition, each cabin has its own terrace; all its bathrooms have an interior patio with vegetation; Volumetrically they are differentiated from the rooms with a lower height and framed by treated wood lattices that filter the light and give privacy.

Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Social Cabin plan
Social Cabin plan
Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López

The predominant materials are the volcanic stone that covers the walls, in contrast to the stave and local pine beams that form the structure and finish of the lids. The interior proposal of this weekend refuge was brought together with the architecture, with the aim of creating a warm atmosphere, with clear lines and modern details.

Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Principal Cabin plan
Principal Cabin plan
Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López

The furniture and all the decorative elements were chosen and designed by the office taking into account the wooded environment, giving a very natural appearance through the white oak wood chosen to combine it with the other finishes. The color palette in general is very sober and forceful: grays both on facades and interiors, as well as bathroom fixtures and black luminaires.

Save this picture!
© Sergio López
© Sergio López

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Weber Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "San Simón Cabins / Fernando Weber" [Rancho San Simón / Fernando Weber] 29 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942381/san-simon-cabins-fernando-weber/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream