Workshop Ricostruzione - The Sports and Culture Center / MC A

Lead Architects Concept And Project Development: Mario Cucinella, Marco Dell’Agli with Francesco Galli

Design Team Concept And Project Development: Mirco Bianchini, Valentino Gareri, Federico La Piccirella, Clelia Zappalà

Mechanical Design Concept And Project Development: Ing. Riccardo Giannoni

Electrical Design Concept And Project Development: Studio tecnico P.S.

Structural Design Concept And Project Development: Sarti Ingegneria

Computation: Geom. Roberto Guidi

Fire Consultant: Ing. Gabriele Raffellini

Mechanical Project Execution: Studio Zecchini s.r.l.

Electrical Project Execution: Pampuri s.r.l.

Structural Project Execution: Ing. Chierici, Ing. Patrick Falcin

Construction Manager: Arch. Marco Dell’Agli

Safety Coordination: Ing. Luca Lenzi

Quality Control: Ing. Lorenzo Travagli

Construction Company: Stone s.r.l.

Systems: Aleberti & Tagliazucchi s.r.l.

Steel: Cometa s.r.l.

Beneficiary: Municipality of Bondeno

Building and Hay Bales

The sports and cultural center is located near the city center and is the most important symbol of Bondeno's rebirth of social life after the earthwake. The main body of the building is two cylindrical buildings. Its shape draws inspiration from the typical shape of hay bales in the local rural landscape. The design is rooted in the unique local traditional characteristics of the building, providing a new public cultural space for local residents.

Space and function

The larger cylindrical area is 250 square meters, the plan is partially flexible, and the function can be converted according to needs. It is used for conferences, theaters, cinemas, exhibitions and low-intensity sports activities, such as aerobics, yoga, elderly exercise, etc. . The interior can accommodate 250 people and is the main place for local residents to gather. It can carry out a variety of cultural activities to comfort people's injured hearts after the earthquake.

The smaller cylinder is mainly used for cultural activities in the community, such as the promotion of local wines and special cuisines, which helps to restore economic production and improve the quality of life of residents.

Energy and ecology

The building is made of steel and wood, and the round glass wall optimizes natural lighting and enhances visual permeability. Steel sun visors protect windows from sunlight and optimize passive heating.

At the same time, considering the needs of fragile ecological and environmental protection, the photovoltaic system installed on the roof of the large cylinder helps to use renewable solar energy to power the two buildings, bring clean energy and promote sustainable development.