Workshop Ricostruzione - The Sports and Culture Center / MC A

-
Architects: MC A
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: MC Archive
-
Lead Architects Concept And Project Development: Mario Cucinella, Marco Dell’Agli with Francesco Galli
-
Design Team Concept And Project Development: Mirco Bianchini, Valentino Gareri, Federico La Piccirella, Clelia Zappalà
-
Mechanical Design Concept And Project Development: Ing. Riccardo Giannoni
-
Electrical Design Concept And Project Development: Studio tecnico P.S.
-
Structural Design Concept And Project Development: Sarti Ingegneria
-
Computation: Geom. Roberto Guidi
-
Fire Consultant: Ing. Gabriele Raffellini
-
Mechanical Project Execution: Studio Zecchini s.r.l.
-
Electrical Project Execution: Pampuri s.r.l.
-
Structural Project Execution: Ing. Chierici, Ing. Patrick Falcin
-
Construction Manager: Arch. Marco Dell’Agli
-
Safety Coordination: Ing. Luca Lenzi
-
Quality Control: Ing. Lorenzo Travagli
-
Construction Company: Stone s.r.l.
-
Systems: Aleberti & Tagliazucchi s.r.l.
-
Steel: Cometa s.r.l.
-
Beneficiary: Municipality of Bondeno
Building and Hay Bales
The sports and cultural center is located near the city center and is the most important symbol of Bondeno's rebirth of social life after the earthwake. The main body of the building is two cylindrical buildings. Its shape draws inspiration from the typical shape of hay bales in the local rural landscape. The design is rooted in the unique local traditional characteristics of the building, providing a new public cultural space for local residents.
Space and function
The larger cylindrical area is 250 square meters, the plan is partially flexible, and the function can be converted according to needs. It is used for conferences, theaters, cinemas, exhibitions and low-intensity sports activities, such as aerobics, yoga, elderly exercise, etc. . The interior can accommodate 250 people and is the main place for local residents to gather. It can carry out a variety of cultural activities to comfort people's injured hearts after the earthquake.
The smaller cylinder is mainly used for cultural activities in the community, such as the promotion of local wines and special cuisines, which helps to restore economic production and improve the quality of life of residents.
Energy and ecology
The building is made of steel and wood, and the round glass wall optimizes natural lighting and enhances visual permeability. Steel sun visors protect windows from sunlight and optimize passive heating.
At the same time, considering the needs of fragile ecological and environmental protection, the photovoltaic system installed on the roof of the large cylinder helps to use renewable solar energy to power the two buildings, bring clean energy and promote sustainable development.