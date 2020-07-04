Terrazas Tadeo Building / Taller Eduardo Audirac + Enrique Ramon Ríos

+ 30

Lead Architects: Enrique Ramón, Eduardo Audirac

Structural Engineer: Rafael Gil Morales

Installations: José Antonio Lino Mina CENTRO DIA

Supervisión De Obra: Rodrigo Acevedo

Collaborators: Elizabeth Cortés, Fernando Corona, Max Jiménez

Text description provided by the architects. Two twin towers contain 24 one- and two-storey housing units which solve a variety of typologies: 4 pent-garden units (containing private gardens), 16 terraced apartments with hanging gardens, and 4 pent-houses (2-storey, double-height units). As amenities, the project includes a common garden and a reception/multi-purpose room on the ground floor. Each tower tops off with a roof garden, jacuzzi and a viewing platform overlooking Puebla’s volcanoes, Cholula’s pyramid and the San Juan hill.

Every apartment is unique given the particular terraced design scheme. Orientation is north-south, a thermal axis that provides comfortable spaces with natural lighting and cross ventilation. Views were selected following the proposed design scheme for the facades. The building’s structure is made of architectural concrete, with a large void left open to bring light to the basement containing the parking space and and the towers’ installations, giving the building an honest reading. A philosophy of harnessing natural resources is implemented -especially regarding water- in what engineer Toño Lino calls a “blue building”, one that collects rain water in a separate storage space. This is the first of it’s kind for collective housing in the city of Puebla.

A new topography rises vertically facing the street, but stepped and gentle towards the pre-existing “green” residential block that coexists with the two new towers.