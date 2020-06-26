Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Koohsar Villa / AsNow Design & Construct

Koohsar Villa / AsNow Design & Construct

Koohsar Villa / AsNow Design & Construct

© Ali Daghigh

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Koohsar, Iran
  Architects: AsNow Design & Construct
  Area: 470
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Ali Daghigh
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, IKO, ACT 3D, Luna Wood, Tabriz Tile, Venus glass
  Lead Architects: Ehsan Tavassoli, Solmaz Tatari
  Design Team: Zahra Jafari, Marziyeh Dehghan, Nila Shahmohammadi, Rana Ghamarsourat
  Clients: Mr. Hoseini
  Engineering: Farhad Bahrami
  Executive Manager: Bahman Zare
© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

Text description provided by the architects. Koohsar villa project is located in a pleasant area around Alborz Providence, Iran. The total area of ​​the land is 1400 square meters and the total infrastructure of the building is 470 square meters. The first floor includes public spaces that, with detailed design in the depth of the plan, on one hand, makes the connection to the pool and Jacuzzi space, possible and on the other hand, it includes the stairs connecting to the second floor.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

The connection of the first-floor private spaces with the ground floor public spaces is not only provided through the interior stairs, but also with the stairs of the northern courtyard that lead to the semi-open terrace of the upper floor. the private living room and the playroom (semi-public spaces), emphasized by the presence of a skylight and a large void, are located between the bedrooms (private spaces) and the northern terrace (public space).

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

The main idea of ​​the project design is to combine two suspended wooden elements in the space, which are not only the main feature of the volume, but also create a variety of interior spaces while maintaining their identity and their continuity from the outside to the inside . Honesty in architecture has gone beyond the appearance of wood, and with the continuation of the brick inside, an attempt has been made to meet the aesthetic needs of the audience.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

Project gallery

AsNow Design & Construct
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Iran
Cite: "Koohsar Villa / AsNow Design & Construct" 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

