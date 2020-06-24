U+I Submits Plans for 1500 Homes, Part of the OMA-Designed Morden Wharf Mixed-Use Neighborhood

Regeneration specialist U+I has submitted plans for Morden Wharf, comprising 1,500 new homes, employment spaces, and a landscaped park along 275m of the River Thames. Located on Greenwich Peninsula in London, the mixed-use scheme designed by OMA includes more than six acres of high-quality public realm, 12 high quality, and tenure-blind residential buildings, as well as commercial, retail and community spaces.

Submitted to the Royal Borough of Greenwich for approval, the U+I plans have been developed in collaboration with the local community and key stakeholders. Including a three acres Riverfront Park, the proposal opens up visually to the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site and Canary Wharf and leads visitors, workers, and residents directly off the Thames Path.

Inspired by the site’s history, the landscape will also upgrade and increase the width of the Thames Path, accommodating cyclists and pedestrians. The open space at Morden Wharf will include play and recreation space, helping to address the existing deficit of open space in the area.

Morden Wharf will bring together new homes, retail, leisure, employment and an extensive riverfront park, to create a diverse community rooted in the site’s heritage. Centered on a beautiful park and world-class public realm this scheme is set to transform the area into a distinctive, green, mixed-use development, while driving growth and employment and delivering 1,500 much-needed new homes. -- Richard Upton, Chief Development Officer, U+I.

With a particular focus on families, the plans propose “approximately 1,500 homes, of which 35% will be affordable, including a mix of private sale, shared ownership, and London Affordable Rent”. Some buildings will feature vertical green façades that will help to provide natural screening and improve air quality. In addition, the intervention delivers a mix of commercial and employment uses that will create around 1,100 new permanent jobs.

On another hand, an existing warehouse will be “retained to accommodate a new pub together with a mix of refurbished workspace for creative businesses”. The project will also generate a potential children’s nursery, as well as a new permanent boathouse on an existing jetty, designed by architects Carmody Groarke.