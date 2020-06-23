Socially Distant Outdoor Yoga Domes Invade the Open Spaces of Toronto

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lmnts Outdoor Studio

A new pop-up intervention installs 50 private, clear, frameless, geodesic domes in the open spaces of Toronto, Canada. Created by Lmnts Outdoor Studio, the project aims to bring Yoga and fitness workouts safely, to an outdoor setting, while respecting social distancing measures.

Aiming to generate a safe outdoor workout environment, Lmnts Outdoor Studio has partnered with local Hot Yoga and Fitness studios to generate a pop-up event during the month of June and July. Taking place in 50 private, clear, frameless, geodesic domes in which temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the experience creates a unique way to participate in yoga and fitness classes outdoors.

During these challenging times “where attending regular group fitness classes are not possible due to restrictions in place in the wake of COVID-19”, the domes allow for a personal and relaxing experience while maintaining a safe and social distance.

Located at Hotel X in Toronto, the intervention generates “a creative way to stay active, mindful and healthy”. Standing 7 ft. tall and 12 ft. wide, more than 2 meters tall and 3 meters wide, each and every dome offers participants over 110 square feet of private, heated space. In fact, every person will be assigned their own dome that also holds heaters and fans.

While it is still unknown as to when the official reopening of fitness facilities will commence, this intervention has created a safe and innovative way to practice physical activity, support local businesses, provide jobs to instructors across the city, as well as support the mental health of the community.

