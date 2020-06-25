Submit a Project Advertise
Liyang Yangwan Visitor Center / Origin Architect

Liyang Yangwan Visitor Center / Origin Architect

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
Liyang, China
  • Architects: Origin Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  331
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Zhi Xia
  • Lead Architect: Ji Li
  • Design Team: Ji Li, Kejia Mei, Jing Wang, Hui Lian, Xinyu Wang
  • Client: Liyang Construction and Development Group, Liyang traffic construction and Development Co., Ltd
  • Collaborator: Arch-harmony architecture design
Text description provided by the architects. Liyang Tourism Route 1 passes through Liyang's beautiful fields and villages, entering the vast Wawushan Forest in Yangwan. Up ahead, a group of wooden structures is barely visible in the morning mist. The tops of these structures extend over the tip of the trees, gently brushing the smooth skyline of the forest. This visitor center is built on the land of abandoned forestry worker dorms and has become an inevitable stop for tourists along the Liyang Tourism Route 1.

Site plan
Site plan
Original life\Spruce. A few years ago, when architects arrived at the site for the first time, there were only piles of spruce trees chopped from the nearby forest. Exposed to the elements year after year, the mottled spruce bark laid bare their loneliness. The architects were deeply touched by the forgotten spruce trees and wished to bring them new lives.

Original site\ Regeneration. Our architects wanted to combine these spruce trees with contemporary technologies, constructing a new space rooted in its original environment. After preservative treatments, spruce logs were erected in the forest to form a spiral array pointing to the sky.  With their roots deep in the ground, these logs were framed by customized circular steel beams. Glass and polycarbonate panels were embedded into the gaps between the logs, allowing sunlight to radiate into the building.

The construction process was intriguing and challenging. Our artisans and architects closely worked together and creatively combined modern steel structure technologies with traditional woodworking skills.

Elevation
Elevation

Symbiotic harmony\Forest within a forest. The building complex consists of multiple groups of spiral wooden structures and one small auditorium that provides services such as resting, catering, parties, ceremonies, and other supporting services on different scales. The external space can be re-arranged freely, therefore naturally blending into the vast forest. The upmost part of its internal space is defined by slender spruce logs taller than ten meters. Walking inside feels like being in a tranquil sanctuary or a towering forest. The distinctions between the inside and the outside slowly fade away due to natural flowing light and shadow.

A group of buildings grows in the forest. Each individual building together makes a reborn forest.

Project location

Address: Liyang, Jiangsu, China

About this office
Origin Architect
Cite: "Liyang Yangwan Visitor Center / Origin Architect" 25 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942222/liyang-yangwan-visitor-center-origin-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

溧阳杨湾驿站 / 原地建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

