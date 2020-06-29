Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Paul Heraud High School in Gap / Romain Jamot Architecture

Paul Heraud High School in Gap / Romain Jamot Architecture

© Marie Caroline Lucat © Marie Caroline Lucat © Marie Caroline Lucat © Marie Caroline Lucat + 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Renovation, Sustainability
Gap, France
  • Architects: Romain Jamot Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marie Caroline Lucat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Egger (for furniture), Eternit Equitone (facade cladding), Expanded Metal (acoutsical face ceilling), Forbo Flotex (interioir floor), Wicona (aluminium frames)
  • Lead Architects: Romain Jamot
  • Clients: Conseil Régional Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, représenté par l'Agence Régionale d'Equipements et d'Aménagement (AREA-PACA)
  • Engineering: Synapse Construction, Sigma Acoustique, C.Grillet, Inddigo 
© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat

Text description provided by the architects. The main object of this project is the energetic renovation of the Paul Heraud High School in Gap , France , in order to reduce by 50% the energetic consumptions and to get the gold level for the BDM label . Last November, we obtained this BDM label gold level for the realization phase . In addition to the initial program , The project dealt with the compliance upgrade for disabled persons and safety of the site , especially with the reorganization of the fore court and the entrance .The compliance upgrade for safety was established by the Region during the study of the project ( APD phase ) further to the Nice attacks .

© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat

This operation was used for the definition of the Region reference document concerning the schools safety . All the buildings are involved in this operation . It includes general education functions , technical education for cars and heavy trucks mechanics with a driving plateau , a gymnasium , a restaurant , the administration offices and the staff accommodation .The main works of energetic renovation consisted in reinforcing the building envelope ‘s thermal performances , in the same time for the façade , roof and attic , and high flooring of the crawl space . In order to do this , the exterior thermal insulation was reinforced and a solar protection adapted for each façade was created.

© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat

This program gives a greater place to the use of bio-based materials especially employed for insulation . Added to this , we offer main transformations for some premises such as the school library , the gymnasium cloakroom with the body-building room ,whose works allow both the energetic renovation and compliance upgrade for disabled persons . The new lay out of the forecourt , in addition with the compliance upgrade for disabled persons and safety of the site, aims to reconsider the entrance .

© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat

The architectural and landscape party involves making use of the site coverage with the creation of a pedestrian space and a high canopy above the new lodge and a bike shed which shows the entrance to the public . The high canopy can be used as a waiting , talking and meeting space . It is located in a central position and it is scooped –out to the level of the two existing centenary cedars . As a key element of the composition , this canopy shows the entrance and offers a visual access as far as the high schoolyard and the far away landscape.

© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat

The underface treatment of this canopy extends in the hall entrance up to the high schoolyard . Its expanded metal coating , champagne coloured , is the common thread from the main access to the buildings entrances . The canopy was realized with a wood structure in laminated timber with a grey wainscot in such a way as to guarantee a tint stability of the work throughout the time . This same material is used as a solar protection , both vertical and horizontal , for the façades of the buildings . The volumes , for the lodge and the bike shed , are covered with a facing expanded metal , champagne coloured which covers the façades of buildings A and B as well.

© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat

There is some touch in fanlight and apron wall of window , following the morse code .These elements create a rythm on façades of the existing buildings . In order to get an homogeneity in the treatment and a common reading for all the buildings , in spite of the strong slope of the site , the ground level is covered with a mineral facing Eternit . The spatial composition uses the street furniture like benches and flowers display compartments to structure meeting exterior spaces , for example the sas space under the two existing cedars and the future canopy . This cover creates a privacy space , highlighted with seats and platforms.

© Marie Caroline Lucat
© Marie Caroline Lucat

Project location

Address: 05000 Gap, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Romain Jamot Architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Refurbishment Renovation Sustainability France
Cite: "Paul Heraud High School in Gap / Romain Jamot Architecture" 29 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942220/paul-heraud-high-school-in-gap-romain-jamot-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

