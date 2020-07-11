A Prelude to the Shed / NLÉ

+ 8

Lead Architects: Kunlé Adeyemi, Noélie Lecoanet, Andreas Nikolopoulos, Berend Strijland

Design Team: Kunlé Adeyemi, Noélie Lecoanet, Andreas Nikolopoulos, Berend Strijland

Client: The Shed

Consultants/Collaborators: A.form, AKT II

Text description provided by the architects. Can architecture be more human - move, dance, adapt? Can it construct different situations in a complex environment?

This curiosity led us to reconfigure a steel shed into a comfortable interface to interact with people physically; inside and outside, in light and darkness, individually and collectively.

We made it moveable and transformable by people, using simple technologies, enabling it to participate in different formats of art, education, events and public life.

A Prelude to The Shed is an exploration of architecture as an extension of human body, culture and environment.