Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture and Landscape: Houses that Highlight the Territory of Arizona in the United States

Architecture and Landscape: Houses that Highlight the Territory of Arizona in the United States

Save this article
Architecture and Landscape: Houses that Highlight the Territory of Arizona in the United States

Weave / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan Casa pliegues / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan Red Rocks / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan Sol / The Ranch Mine. Image © Jason Roehner + 24

Arizona is located in the western region of the United States. It has geographical borders with Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico, in the United States, as well as with Sonora in Mexico. The state is also situated on the Sierra Madre Occidental and is home to a segment of the Colorado River, as well as the Grand Canyon. Part of Aridoamerica, Arizona's landscape is composed, in its majority, of Cactaceae and desert species.

As mentioned, the state has a long history enriched with different cultures such as Spanish, American, Mexican, among others, that made Arizona what it is today. This rich blend is reflected profoundly in its architecture, and in recent years different offices have had the task of building spaces to house citizens of the area, revealing an under construction hallmark with distinguished features. For this reason, ArchDaily has rounded up a compilation of 23 houses to help its readers grasp the true essence of Arizona and understand the complex territory.

The Brown Residence / Lake|Flato Architects

Save this picture!
The Brown Residence / Lake|Flato Architects. Image © Timmerman Photography
The Brown Residence / Lake|Flato Architects. Image © Timmerman Photography

Lake Residence / Architekton

Save this picture!
Lake Residence / Architekton. Image Courtesy of Architekton
Lake Residence / Architekton. Image Courtesy of Architekton

PRD 845 / Studio Ma

Save this picture!
PRD 845 / Studio Ma. Image © Michael Weschler Photography
PRD 845 / Studio Ma. Image © Michael Weschler Photography

GEORGE / Studio Ma

Save this picture!
GEORGE / Studio Ma. Image © Timmerman Photography
GEORGE / Studio Ma. Image © Timmerman Photography

Desert Wing / Kendle Design

Save this picture!
Desert Wing / Kendle Design. Image © Rick Brazil
Desert Wing / Kendle Design. Image © Rick Brazil

Lava House / Paul Weiner | DesignBuild Collaborative

Save this picture!
Lava House / Paul Weiner | DesignBuild Collaborative. Image © Liam Frederick Photography
Lava House / Paul Weiner | DesignBuild Collaborative. Image © Liam Frederick Photography

Desert Courtyard House / Wendell Burnette Architects

Save this picture!
Desert Courtyard House / Wendell Burnette Architects. Image © Timmerman Photography
Desert Courtyard House / Wendell Burnette Architects. Image © Timmerman Photography

Link / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
Link / The Ranch Mine. Image © Jason + Anna Photography
Link / The Ranch Mine. Image © Jason + Anna Photography

White Stone Studios / Benjamin Hall Design

Save this picture!
White Stone Studios / Benjamin Hall Design. Image © Matt Winquist
White Stone Studios / Benjamin Hall Design. Image © Matt Winquist

Casa Caldera / DUST

Save this picture!
Casa Caldera / DUST. Image © Cade Hayes
Casa Caldera / DUST. Image © Cade Hayes

Sol / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
Sol / The Ranch Mine. Image © Jason Roehner
Sol / The Ranch Mine. Image © Jason Roehner

House in Sabino Springs / Kevin B Howard Architects

Save this picture!
House in Sabino Springs / Kevin B Howard Architects. Image © Robin Stancliff Photography
House in Sabino Springs / Kevin B Howard Architects. Image © Robin Stancliff Photography

Escobar Renovation / Chen + Suchart Studio

Save this picture!
Escobar Renovation / Chen + Suchart Studio. Image © Matt Winquist
Escobar Renovation / Chen + Suchart Studio. Image © Matt Winquist

Courtyards House / HK Associates Inc

Save this picture!
Courtyards House / HK Associates Inc. Image © Timmerman Photography
Courtyards House / HK Associates Inc. Image © Timmerman Photography

Canal House / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
Canal House / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Canal House / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Red Rocks / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
Red Rocks / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Red Rocks / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio

Save this picture!
Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio. Image © Matt Winquist
Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio. Image © Matt Winquist

lightHOUSE / HK Associates

Save this picture!
lightHOUSE / HK Associates Inc. Image © Logan Havens
lightHOUSE / HK Associates Inc. Image © Logan Havens

Ghost Wash House / Architecture-Infrastructure-Research

Save this picture!
Ghost Wash House / Architecture-Infrastructure-Research. Image © Timmerman Photography
Ghost Wash House / Architecture-Infrastructure-Research. Image © Timmerman Photography

Birds Nest / Kendle Design Collaborative

Save this picture!
Birds Nest / Kendle Design Collaborative. Image © Matt Winquist
Birds Nest / Kendle Design Collaborative. Image © Matt Winquist

Weave / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
Weave / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Weave / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

White Stone Flats / benjamin hall design

Save this picture!
White Stone Flats / benjamin hall design. Image © Dasovich Photography
White Stone Flats / benjamin hall design. Image © Dasovich Photography

Casa pliegues / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
Casa pliegues / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Casa pliegues / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Mónica Arellano. "Architecture and Landscape: Houses that Highlight the Territory of Arizona in the United States" 04 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942207/arquitectura-y-paisaje-casas-para-entender-el-territorio-arizona-estados-unidos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream